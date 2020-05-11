Prospect of British GP behind closed doors in July boosted

The British Grand Prix still could go ahead later this year behind closed doors following an announcement from the UK government, which has spoken of plans to resume sport in June.

The UK is looking to ease public lockdown measures over the coming weeks, with the second phase of the plan "permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact".

F1 is currently looking to begin the 2020 season in July at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, followed by a trip to Silverstone in the UK, as per the original 2020 calendar.

Silverstone has already confirmed that any race this year at its venue would be run without any attending fans.

Further guidelines issued by the government state that “all international arrivals not on a shortlist of exemptions to self-isolate in their accommodation for 14 days on arrival into the UK".

It is not yet clear if F1 related staff will be exempt from having to isolate. If not, it would make holding a race weekend in Silverstone one week after a grand prix in Austria impossible.

The British Grand Prix has been on the F1 schedule every year since the inaugural F1 championship season of 1950.