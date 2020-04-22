Vettel calls for teams to look out for each other during coronavirus crisis

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has asked for all F1 teams to 'look out' for each other during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in order to help each time make a return to the grid and get through the situation.

Vettel explained his thoughts on the rule changes set to bring the field closer together that was originally planned to come into force for 2021, which has now been delayed for a year until 2022 in order to help teams in the current situation.

He believes that these changes can help all teams stand a much better chance for success in F1, and called on each team to not act selfish but to help each other in order to make sure each team can make it to those changes.

"With the new regulations, the idea is to bring the field closer together so if this special situation in a way would help the sport to come closer together in order to then have better racing and a better sport, then that would be a good side effect I would say," Vettel told Autosport.

"I think we will only be able to judge once we have some really concrete decisions in our hands and then see how they would work in practical life.

"But definitely, for some of the smaller teams, this situation is putting them [and] their existence in question, and it's quite extreme. So, you know, as a family of Formula 1, I think we ought to look out for each other."

Vettel adamant 2021 rule delay 'the right approach'

With the rule change now being pushed on a year until 2022, this means that the current car regulations will see an extra season in the sport. Ferrari agreed to these terms along with the other nine teams, despite putting them on the back foot for the 2021 season.

However, Vettel affirmed that it was the right decision that was made by the team in the interest of the sport's future, even though it does not help to benefit the team next season.

"I think postponing the rules to 2022, the new set of regulations, and then still discussing some of it for '21, the what and how and so on, I think is the right approach," Vettel commented.

"Postponing some of it is definitely right. Whether it's worse or better for Ferrari, the natural interest right now is what's right for the sport, and I think that's the right decision for the sport.

"I think that's also the intention, the most important intention, by Ferrari and the team right now."