user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vettel calls for teams to look out for each other during coronavirus crisis

Vettel calls for teams to look out for each other during coronavirus crisis

  • Published on 22 Apr 2020 13:10
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has asked for all F1 teams to 'look out' for each other during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in order to help each time make a return to the grid and get through the situation.

Vettel explained his thoughts on the rule changes set to bring the field closer together that was originally planned to come into force for 2021, which has now been delayed for a year until 2022 in order to help teams in the current situation.

He believes that these changes can help all teams stand a much better chance for success in F1, and called on each team to not act selfish but to help each other in order to make sure each team can make it to those changes.

"With the new regulations, the idea is to bring the field closer together so if this special situation in a way would help the sport to come closer together in order to then have better racing and a better sport, then that would be a good side effect I would say," Vettel told Autosport.

"I think we will only be able to judge once we have some really concrete decisions in our hands and then see how they would work in practical life.

"But definitely, for some of the smaller teams, this situation is putting them [and] their existence in question, and it's quite extreme. So, you know, as a family of Formula 1, I think we ought to look out for each other."

Vettel adamant 2021 rule delay 'the right approach'

With the rule change now being pushed on a year until 2022, this means that the current car regulations will see an extra season in the sport. Ferrari agreed to these terms along with the other nine teams, despite putting them on the back foot for the 2021 season.

However, Vettel affirmed that it was the right decision that was made by the team in the interest of the sport's future, even though it does not help to benefit the team next season.

"I think postponing the rules to 2022, the new set of regulations, and then still discussing some of it for '21, the what and how and so on, I think is the right approach," Vettel commented.

"Postponing some of it is definitely right. Whether it's worse or better for Ferrari, the natural interest right now is what's right for the sport, and I think that's the right decision for the sport.

"I think that's also the intention, the most important intention, by Ferrari and the team right now."

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,367
  • Podiums 54
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country DE
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, DE
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar