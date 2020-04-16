Belgian GP in doubt as ban on mass events extended

The Belgian Grand Prix has been placed in major doubt as a ban on mass events in the country has been extended to August 31st.

The race is currently scheduled to take place on August 30th, however COVID-19 has seen restrictions on events around the world, with the opening nine races of the 2020 F1 season called off.

There is no clear indication as to when F1 will begin the season, but a major blow has been dealt to hopes of getting underway towards the end of summer following the Belgian government's announcement.

The statement comes days after the French government asserted that its restrictions on mass events would remain in place past the date scheduled for the French Grand Prix, placing the Paul Ricard event in doubt.

Spa-Francorchamps is considered one of F1's most historical, having had a place on the inaugural championship year in 1950.

It has been the sole venue of the Belgian Grand Prix since 1985 and has had a spot on the F1 calendar every season since 2007.

It is not yet clear if the Belgian Grand Prix would be able to run behind closed doors, as hundreds of people would still need to access the circuit in order to properly organise and run the race weekend.