Belgian GP in doubt as ban on mass events extended

  • Published on 16 Apr 2020 09:12
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Belgian Grand Prix has been placed in major doubt as a ban on mass events in the country has been extended to August 31st.

The race is currently scheduled to take place on August 30th, however COVID-19 has seen restrictions on events around the world, with the opening nine races of the 2020 F1 season called off.

There is no clear indication as to when F1 will begin the season, but a major blow has been dealt to hopes of getting underway towards the end of summer following the Belgian government's announcement.

The statement comes days after the French government asserted that its restrictions on mass events would remain in place past the date scheduled for the French Grand Prix, placing the Paul Ricard event in doubt.

Spa-Francorchamps is considered one of F1's most historical, having had a place on the inaugural championship year in 1950.

It has been the sole venue of the Belgian Grand Prix since 1985 and has had a spot on the F1 calendar every season since 2007.

It is not yet clear if the Belgian Grand Prix would be able to run behind closed doors, as hundreds of people would still need to access the circuit in order to properly organise and run the race weekend.

Replies (1)

  • essaouira311

    Posts: 66

    Hoho...
    Bernie the Great slowly comes true...

    • + 0
    • Apr 16 2020 - 11:51

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

