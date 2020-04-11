F1 drivers form virtual championship for coronavirus charity

A new 'Race for the World' sim racing championship featuring six Formula 1 drivers has been formed, with the aim of raising $100,000 dollars for a COVID-19 charity.

Over the next seven days, there will be three nights of racing, with each round featuring two races that are 25% in length - the first and second of which occurs on Saturday, April 11th.

The following rounds will take place on Tuesday, April 14th and Friday, April 17th. The races will take place on Codemasters' F1 2019 game, and each round will start at 6PM BST.

Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have signed up to compete alongside other professional racers.

They will be joined by Formula 2 drivers Callum Ilott, Giuliano Alesi, Sean Gelael, Christian Lundgaard, Louis Deletraz, as well as Antonio Felix da Costa, Pietro Fittipaldi and Nick Cassidy.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will also race, having competed in sim races recently with professional racers.

Finishing off the grid are Antonio Fuoco, Arthur Leclerc, Luca Salvadori and Luca Albon. You can donate to the charity by clicking here.