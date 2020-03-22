Fans will get a full refund if British GP is cancelled

Stuart Pringle, the managing director of Silverstone, has assured fans that are planning to attend the British Grand Prix this year that if the event fails to go ahead, they will be entitiled to a full refund.

There are concerns that the race will either be postponed or not go ahead at all in 2020, as the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads around the world.

The virus has caused wide-spread disruption in both motorsport and the world as a whole, with most sporting events being called off in the last few weeks.

Fans of MotoGP should not worry either, as the circuit confirmed that fans would also be refunded in that instance.

This announcement comes after Formula 1 announced that the Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled, with races in the Netherlands and Spain postponed indefinitely.

However, Pringle assured spectators that the venue fully intends to host the respective races at the planned time.

“This week, it has been announced by the sports’ governing bodies that all motorsport has been suspended in the UK to the end of April 2020 to support the British Government in its efforts to contain the spread of this virus,” said Pringle.

“Many of you have booked tickets for our events later this summer including the Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix and MotoGP and I fully appreciate you want to understand if these events will take place.

“However, I can wholeheartedly promise you that everyone at Silverstone, Formula 1 and MotoGP are doing all they possibly can to ensure we can run these events on their planned dates in July [F1] and August [MotoGP].

“In fact, as Formula 1’s CEO Chase Carey has stated, Formula 1 and the FIA do not expect to begin the Championship in Europe until after May although this is regularly being reviewed.

“I would like to reassure our fans that, should we be forced to cancel either Grand Prix, all customers who have purchased a ticket will be given the option of a full refund.

“We will, of course, continue to keep you updated as the situation in the UK evolves and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and patience in what is an extremely difficult time for everyone.”