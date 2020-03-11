user icon
Possibility of two races in Bahrain being explored

Possibility of two races in Bahrain being explored

  • Published on 11 Mar 2020 11:48
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Two world championship races could take place in Bahrain amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, GPToday.net has learned.

The Chinese Grand Prix in April has been cancelled, and word in the Melbourne paddock is that the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix, which is set to take place in just over three weeks, will be called off.

In the next 48 hours, everything will be decided, sources report to GPToday.net: "Chase Carey [F1 CEO] is currently in Vietnam and will probably decide whether or not to race in Vietnam, if it is possible and what other options are on the table. We will get more clarity about the new situation in the next 48 hours."

One of the potential options on the table is a second race in Bahrain. The middle-eastern country will host its race on schedule one week after Melbourne, albeit behind closed doors.

It is rumoured that if there was to be a second race, it would come due to Vietnam being cancelled, taking its April 5th slot on the calendar. 

With a two-week gap existing between the scheduled Bahrain Grand Prix and the potential second race date, it would allow teams to enter a type of quarantine in the country.

Team members from the Haas and McLaren teams were placed in isolation in Melbourne after displaying symptoms of the virus.

It was also announced today that a third race on the Formula E calendar has been postponed due to the coronavirus. 

Replies (4)

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 303

    Oh man - surely fewer races is a better option - I suppose they could make it a Middle East GP - like the old European GP they had in the UK back in the day. I just think with all that is going on fewer moving parts might actually make sense and give team members more of a break.

    • + 1
    • Mar 11 2020 - 13:31
  • MarkZ

    Posts: 9

    Two words. Laguna seca

    • + 1
    • Mar 11 2020 - 18:08
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,962

      I would love that, but the U.S. just doesn't seem to care for having that track on the calendar. :/

      • + 0
      • Mar 11 2020 - 19:46
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 303

    This is not the right place to post this but I would really, really like to see a reduction in the number of venues and to race only on those where overtaking is a possibility for mere humans. Agree LS is wicked - I used to watch the bikes a lot on the past and that place is special.

    • + 0
    • Mar 12 2020 - 11:05

