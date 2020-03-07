FIA makes 'drastic improvements' to car safety for 2021

The FIA has promised to 'drastically improve' the safety of Formula 1 cars in 2021 by greatly increasing the strength of the chassis.

The mandatory crash tests that each team must pass are about to become more rigorous, with the car having to deal with much more stress than previous years.

In order to facilitate the stronger chassis, the minimum weight of the cars will increase by seven kilograms next season.

The regulation changes follow the tragic death of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert at last year's Belgian Grand Prix, an incident which also left Juan Manuel Correa with serious leg injuries.

The World Motorsport Council confirmed that there would be “drastic improvements to the strength and energy absorption of the chassis in front, lateral and rear impacts".

Another change for 2021 was noted, with the FIA confirming that “tethers will be mandated for rear wing and rear impact structures”.

These tethers will be similar to what is used already on the wheels. The tethers currently in use prevent the wheels from coming loose and bouncing around the circuit during a crash.

Finally, improvements will also be made to the electrical safety of the car, with a promise that they would “considerably improve electrical (high voltage) safety on the cars”.

Alexander Albon suffered from a problem with the electrical side of his car back when he was racing for Toro Rosso at the British Grand Prix.

Toro Rosso was forced to leave him out on a one-stop strategy as they had an issue where touching the car would have been too dangerous for the pit-crew.