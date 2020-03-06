Drivers permitted to change helmet liveries between races

Formula 1 drivers will now be allowed to alter the design of their race helmets in between races throughout the 2020 Formula 1 season.
In recent years, drivers have been restricted to using the same design throughout a season, but have been allowed to change the design once for a special occasion.
Last year, there was support among the drivers for Daniil Kvyat, who was restricted from using a special helmet design for his home race in Russia after he used an alternate livery at the Italian Grand Prix.
The AlphaTauri (then Toro Rosso) driver labelled the rule as "a joke".
In a list of settlements discussed at a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Geneva, the FIA stated: "A change to the 2020 Sporting Regulations was approved to allow for unrestricted variations to driver helmet designs between races".
The minimum weight of the F1 cars will rise by 1kg this year to 746kg following the introduction of new elements that will monitor the fuel flow of the power units.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,210
Good. This rule never made sense to me. Looking forward to cool designs throughout the year
f1ski
Posts: 591
Why the rule came into being is baffling.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,962
I liked the rule for people who used them to keep check on the drivers midrace.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,123
It was mainly for driver identification, but since they started using that dayglow green color on one of the drivers' camera mount it's pretty easy to tell who is behind the wheel at any given team at a glance. Now maybe the drivers can auction off some more helmets for charity.
f1dave
Posts: 732
Another great rule change to enhance performance in F1.
Pistonhead
Posts: 303
Right call, let the drivers be individuals, the days of the likes of Graham Hill's life-long helmet design are long gone.