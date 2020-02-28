user icon
Binotto: Vettel a great leader for Ferrari

Binotto: Vettel a great leader for Ferrari

  • Published on 28 Feb 2020 15:12
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Sebastian Vettel is a “great leader” for the Maranello squad, amid doubts surrounding the German's future.

Vettel is out of contract at the end of the 2020 season and has endured a handful of tough campaigns at Ferrari.

Last year, he was paired up with Charles Leclerc, who, in his first season at the team, managed to end up as the leading Ferrari driver in the standings with the most pole positions of any driver on the grid.

However, Binotto says that Vettel's experience is proving vital for the team, as it has done since he joined Ferrari in 2015.

“I think he came with a lot of experience being world champion,” Binotto stated.

“I think he is a great leader for the team. He is great with the engineers, with the team and with his teammate as well which is important as he is always trying to push us to our best.

“He is always doing the same as well and taking the steps to get himself forward and demanding what he needs from the team which is a matter of the entire team making themselves better which is important.”

Vettel joked: “I think I can be annoying as well, so there is a fine line between demanding and annoying.”

'Vettel remains Ferrari's first option for 2021'

Binotto added that Vettel remains their first option to fill the 2021 seat alongside Leclerc, who recently signed a long-term deal to stay at the team until at least 2024.

“Sebastian is our first option,” he said. “He is very happy to be a part of Ferrari.

“So we are having conversations with Seb about the contract and keeping him with us. We hope very soon to see about this year and close the discussion and see what is the best thing for us all.

“I think what more that matters is the project we are sharing. This will be the true factor to share our agreements.”

F1 News Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc Mattia Binotto Ferrari
Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 169

    great team player

    • + 1
    • Feb 28 2020 - 20:45
  • BobTheOilGuy

    Posts: 15

    Now we know Ferrari won't won the title in 2020.
    So... Red Bull or Mercedes?

    • + 1
    • Feb 29 2020 - 00:16
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,907

      Merc' more than likely, there is far more to that car than just the DAS. But I think the RB car looks incredibly convincing, so maybe they have a shot too.

      • + 0
      • Feb 29 2020 - 08:22
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 275

    Multi 21....

    • + 0
    • Mar 1 2020 - 19:06

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

