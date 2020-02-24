user icon
Ferrari confirms cause of engine problem during testing

Ferrari confirms cause of engine problem during testing

  • Published on 24 Feb 2020 16:12
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari has revealed what caused Sebastian Vettel to stop on track during the third day of pre-season testing in Barcelona last week.

The team's programme was interrupted by the issue, causing it to send the engine that was in the car back to Maranello for inspection and to find the root of the problem.

The Italian outfit has asserted that there is no cause for concern following a check at its factory and that the failure was due to a non-structural issue.

“The unit which had the problem last Friday has been stripped and checked in Maranello,” a Ferrari statement said. “The fault was traced to a non-structural problem with the lubrication system. It’s not a cause for concern and work to correct it is already underway.”

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said at the winter test that his team is behind its rivals Mercedes ahead of the season-opening race in Australia.

The team will return to the Barcelona circuit this week, with Vettel and teammate Charles Leclerc sharing duties on the opening day on Wednesday.

Vettel will drive the car on his own on Thursday, before handing over to Leclerc for the final day of running.

Trending news

Replies (5)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    There are rumours from both Merc' and general press implying that Ferrari weren't running at full power at all during last week. In fact, some even imply Ferrari ran on lower modes than the customers. So this could be why. It could also be that they have issues with cooling compared to their B-teams. Either way, methinks Ferrari looks a bit pale in comparison to the big 3. If they aren't careful, RP might catch them.

    • + 0
    • Feb 24 2020 - 18:57
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      It’s no secret that, Checo’s 2019 Merc is faster than 2020 Ferrari. It’s Ferrari that needs to catch up.

      • + 0
      • Feb 26 2020 - 04:47
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      It's faster in testing. That is almost like being better at maths at home, in excel, than on maths tests. We will only know for certain when Albert Park is up. Still think RP is more a p4, due to it being a 2019 car, but they could very well be up there.
      But the RP looks impressive

      • + 0
      • Feb 26 2020 - 06:38
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,167

      Yes, i am as shocked at RP as Mr.Williams was at Haas during their debut.

      • + 0
      • Feb 26 2020 - 10:43
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      I'm not really. I've said a long time that I want to see what they could do if they had more money to play with. This might be it.

      • + 0
      • Feb 26 2020 - 11:28

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

