The new AlphaTauri AT01 car was unveiled on Friday, as a new livery accompanied the new team name.
While the Toro Rosso label is gone from the Red Bull junior squad, a new era begins for the Faenza-based outfit.
Watch below from the perspective of Daniil Kvyat, who took the car out on the Misano Circuit on Saturday for its shakedown ahead of pre-season testing next week.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (1)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
What little you can hear from the PU it sounds amazing. Another raw rattler, that one. Love it, but Ferrari remains on top of my list of best-sounding PUs this year. Honda seem to continue with their unique-sounding engine notes, I wonder if the Renault PU will retain that very prominent turbo-whistling.