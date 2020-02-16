The new AlphaTauri AT01 car was unveiled on Friday, as a new livery accompanied the new team name.

While the Toro Rosso label is gone from the Red Bull junior squad, a new era begins for the Faenza-based outfit.

Watch below from the perspective of Daniil Kvyat, who took the car out on the Misano Circuit on Saturday for its shakedown ahead of pre-season testing next week.

