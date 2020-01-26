user icon
Video: A lap of the new proposed F1 Miami GP track

Video: A lap of the new proposed F1 Miami GP track

  • Published on 26 Jan 2020 09:49
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The Miami Grand Prix could be soon added to the Formula 1 calendar after a new track layout was proposed earlier this week

Although the track design is very new, that hasn't stopped developers from creating an online version of the circuit on Assetto Corsa, a racing simulator. 

Below, you can watch Youtuber and sim racer Jimmy Broadbent tackle the circuit for the first time. What do you think of the circuit? Let us know in the comments below. 
 

Video courtesy of Jimmy Broadbent

Trending news

