The Miami Grand Prix could be soon added to the Formula 1 calendar after a new track layout was proposed earlier this week .

Although the track design is very new, that hasn't stopped developers from creating an online version of the circuit on Assetto Corsa, a racing simulator.

Below, you can watch Youtuber and sim racer Jimmy Broadbent tackle the circuit for the first time.



Video courtesy of Jimmy Broadbent