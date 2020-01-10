Smedley launches new e-kart series to 'answer Hamilton's call' for easy access motorsport

Former Formula 1 engineer Rob Smedley has launched a brand new electric karting series.

The series is being started up to combat the expensive nature of grassroots motorsport, which often stops drivers from progressing in their careers.

Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been outspoken on the issue, stating that karting was too expensive, causing talented drivers to be leapfrogged by those with money.

Smedley believes that his new Electroheads category will change the dynamic of that level of racing, and will allow for talent to prevail above all else.

“As Lewis Hamilton himself said recently, racing has become too expensive and is not diverse enough,” Smedley stated. “I totally agree.

“Through electrification we can change that. We will be the driving force to inspire, energise and thrill racers as they climb the ladder. It is cleaner, cheaper, faster and importantly, fairer.”

Smedley recognised that the combustion engine era is coming to an end, with more attention being paid to other electric series such as Formula E.

“For the next generation of racers, the era of the petrolhead is coming to a close,” he said.

“The whole philosophy of the Electroheads group is to get digital natives to experience the unique awe of the electric revolution. Electroheads Motorsport is a critical part of that ambition.”

Bambino and Cadet, the two youngest karting age groups, will see the kart introduced in the UK in 2020.

“Electrification allows for complete parity, where the principal performance differentiator is driver talent,” Smedley added. “Democratic. Meritocratic. Electric. That’s why we’re here.”