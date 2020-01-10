user icon
Smedley launches new e-kart series to 'answer Hamilton's call' for easy access motorsport

Smedley launches new e-kart series to 'answer Hamilton's call' for easy access motorsport

  Published on 10 Jan 2020 10:58
  • comments 3
  By: Fergal Walsh

Former Formula 1 engineer Rob Smedley has launched a brand new electric karting series. 

The series is being started up to combat the expensive nature of grassroots motorsport, which often stops drivers from progressing in their careers.

Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been outspoken on the issue, stating that karting was too expensive, causing talented drivers to be leapfrogged by those with money.

Smedley believes that his new Electroheads category will change the dynamic of that level of racing, and will allow for talent to prevail above all else.

“As Lewis Hamilton himself said recently, racing has become too expensive and is not diverse enough,” Smedley stated. “I totally agree.

“Through electrification we can change that. We will be the driving force to inspire, energise and thrill racers as they climb the ladder. It is cleaner, cheaper, faster and importantly, fairer.”

Smedley recognised that the combustion engine era is coming to an end, with more attention being paid to other electric series such as Formula E.

“For the next generation of racers, the era of the petrolhead is coming to a close,” he said.

“The whole philosophy of the Electroheads group is to get digital natives to experience the unique awe of the electric revolution. Electroheads Motorsport is a critical part of that ambition.”

Bambino and Cadet, the two youngest karting age groups, will see the kart introduced in the UK in 2020. 

“Electrification allows for complete parity, where the principal performance differentiator is driver talent,” Smedley added. “Democratic. Meritocratic. Electric. That’s why we’re here.”

Replies (3)

  ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,123

    Very cool. I've driven those e karts before. Pretty fun, amazing torque. I just never really thought that it helped drive costs down. If anything I thought they were more expensive

    Jan 10 2020 - 14:29
  Pistonhead

    Posts: 237

    Great initiative and good to see Rob back in a sporting capacity -I hope he does very well

    Jan 11 2020 - 12:27
  calle.itw

    Posts: 7,716

    Electroheads sound like some kinda tougher enemytype from Resident Evil. Which is kinda cool, I guess.

    Jan 11 2020 - 12:45

