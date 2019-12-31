Formula 1 completed its 70th season in 2019, introducing a new method of how to score a point - by bagging the fastest lap in a grand prix.

The points system has changed many times since F1's maiden season in 1950, with the last major change coming in 2010, when 25 points were awarded for a race win.

Drivers that finished in ninth and tenth were also awarded points as previously, it was just the top eight who scored and before that, the top six.

Due to the alterations that have been made over the years, it has become difficult to exactly compare the points that have been handed out to each driver for their achievements. In the list that doesn't account for the changing systems, Lewis Hamilton holds a commanding lead.

All-time points scored list



Driver Points Avg 1 Lewis Hamilton 3,431 13.72 2 Sebastian Vettel 2,985 12.44 3 Fernando Alonso 1,899 6.09 4 Kimi Raikkonen 1,859 5.94 5 Nico Rosberg 1,594.5 7.74 6 Michael Schumacher 1,566 5.10 7 Valtteri Bottas 1,289 9.27 8 Jenson Button 1,235 4.04 9 Felipe Massa 1,167 4.34 10 Mark Webber 1,047.5 4.87 11 Daniel Ricciardo 1,040 6.08 12 Max Verstappen 948 9.29 13 Alain Prost 798.5 4.01 14 Rubens Barrichello 658 2.04 15 Ayrton Senna 614 3.81 16 Sergio Perez 581 3.30 17 David Coulthard 535 2.17 18 Nico Hülkenberg 511 2.89 19 Nelson Piquet 485.5 2.38 20 Nigel Mansell 482 2.58

Source: StatsF1.com



Eight of the drivers who are in the top 20 of the most scored points are drivers who were on the grid in 2019. The most striking is the rise of Max Verstappen, who is already 12th after five seasons in the F1. However, if all points are converted to the current system, the Dutchman is no longer so high on the list.

Re-calculated ranking of most points in F1



Driver Points Avg 1 Michael Schumacher 3,961 12.90 2 Lewis Hamilton 3,820 15.28 3 Sebastian Vettel 3,207 13.36 4 Kimi Raikkonen 2,816 9.00 5 Fernando Alonso 2,761 8.85 6 Alain Prost 2,502.5 12.58 7 Rubens Barrichello 1,906 5.90 8 Ayrton Senna 1,875.5 11.65 9 Jenson Button 1,844.5 6.03 10 Nico Rosberg 1,757 8.53 11 David Coulthard 1,735 7.05 12 Felipe Massa 1,696 6.30 13 Nelson Piquet 1,689 8.28 14 Nigel Mansell 1,521 8.13 15 Gerhard Berger 1,425.5 6.79 16 Mika Hakkinen 1,406 8.73 17 Mark Webber 1,376 6.4 18 Niki Lauda 1,359 7.95 19 Valtteri Bottas 1,283 9.23 20 Carlos Reutemann 1,128.5 7.73

Source: formula1.markwessel.com / own calculations

Michael Schumacher moves to the top spot on the all-time list, however Lewis Hamilton is close behind and will likely pass his record in 2020. Hamilton's average points scored per race, and also Sebastian Vettel's, is higher than Schumacher's.