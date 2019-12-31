user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<b>Statistics:</b> Which F1 driver has scored the most points of all time?

Statistics: Which F1 driver has scored the most points of all time?

  • Published on 31 Dec 2019 15:48
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 completed its 70th season in 2019, introducing a new method of how to score a point - by bagging the fastest lap in a grand prix. 

The points system has changed many times since F1's maiden season in 1950, with the last major change coming in 2010, when 25 points were awarded for a race win. 

Drivers that finished in ninth and tenth were also awarded points as previously, it was just the top eight who scored and before that, the top six.

Due to the alterations that have been made over the years, it has become difficult to exactly compare the points that have been handed out to each driver for their achievements. In the list that doesn't account for the changing systems, Lewis Hamilton holds a commanding lead.

All-time points scored list
 

  Driver Points Avg
1 Lewis Hamilton 3,431 13.72
2 Sebastian Vettel 2,985 12.44
3 Fernando Alonso 1,899 6.09
4 Kimi Raikkonen 1,859 5.94
5 Nico Rosberg 1,594.5 7.74
6 Michael Schumacher 1,566 5.10
7 Valtteri Bottas 1,289 9.27
8 Jenson Button 1,235 4.04
9 Felipe Massa 1,167 4.34
10 Mark Webber 1,047.5 4.87
11 Daniel Ricciardo 1,040 6.08
12 Max Verstappen 948 9.29
13 Alain Prost 798.5 4.01
14 Rubens Barrichello 658 2.04
15 Ayrton Senna 614 3.81
16 Sergio Perez 581 3.30
17 David Coulthard 535 2.17
18 Nico Hülkenberg 511 2.89
19 Nelson Piquet 485.5 2.38
20 Nigel Mansell 482 2.58

Source: StatsF1.com


Eight of the drivers who are in the top 20 of the most scored points are drivers who were on the grid in 2019. The most striking is the rise of Max Verstappen, who is already 12th after five seasons in the F1. However, if all points are converted to the current system, the Dutchman is no longer so high on the list.

Re-calculated ranking of most points in F1
 

  Driver Points Avg
1 Michael Schumacher 3,961 12.90
2 Lewis Hamilton 3,820 15.28
3 Sebastian Vettel 3,207 13.36
4 Kimi Raikkonen 2,816 9.00
5 Fernando Alonso 2,761 8.85
6 Alain Prost 2,502.5 12.58
7 Rubens Barrichello 1,906 5.90
8 Ayrton Senna 1,875.5 11.65
9 Jenson Button 1,844.5 6.03
10 Nico Rosberg 1,757 8.53
11 David Coulthard 1,735 7.05
12 Felipe Massa 1,696 6.30
13 Nelson Piquet 1,689 8.28
14 Nigel Mansell 1,521 8.13
15 Gerhard Berger 1,425.5 6.79
16 Mika Hakkinen 1,406 8.73
17 Mark Webber 1,376 6.4
18 Niki Lauda 1,359 7.95
19 Valtteri Bottas 1,283 9.23
20 Carlos Reutemann 1,128.5 7.73

Source: formula1.markwessel.com / own calculations

Michael Schumacher moves to the top spot on the all-time list, however Lewis Hamilton is close behind and will likely pass his record in 2020. Hamilton's average points scored per race, and also Sebastian Vettel's, is higher than Schumacher's. 

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 148

    We miss Nico ^_^

    • + 0
    • Jan 1 2020 - 00:43

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar