Massa: Alonso could be tempted by Formula E seat

  • Published on 27 Dec 2019 09:18
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Felipe Massa believes his former Formula 1 teammate Fernando Alonso could be tempted to race in the all-electric Formula E championship in the future.

Alonso has not been tied down to any full-time race seat since he left Toyota at the end of the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship.

The Spaniard is preparing for the Dakar Rally, which kicks off on January 5th. It will be Alonso's first-ever entry into the event.

Over the last handful of years, Alonso has driven in a number of series, including F1, WEC, the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and IndyCar.

Massa, who raced alongside Alonso for a handful of years at Ferrari, thinks the two-time F1 champion could try his hand at FE going forward.

"I think it would be easier for me to convince Alonso to go to Formula E than for him to convince me to do the Dakar," joked Massa, as quoted by Marca.

"I think it is possible for Alonso to come to Formula E in the future. With Fernando, anything is possible."

Speaking about Alonso's upcoming Dakar adventure, Massa stated: "It will be a great experience for him and something different for all the fans.

"It will be very difficult, it is a great challenge for any driver, so it will be great to see him compete there. I wouldn't do it, but it will be great to see him there."

Alonso recently denied that he would be in contention for victory in Dakar, acknowledging his inexperience heading to "the most extreme discipline in motorsport".

Trending news

Replies (5)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,106

    Not hating on FE, but that category is clearly for F1 rejects. A driver at the top of his talents doesn't go to FE unless there is nothing else. My guess is that a bloke as concerned about his reputation as Alonso, won't even consider FE. He'd probably try Nascar before doing FE.

    • + 2
    • Dec 27 2019 - 17:44
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,054

      I don't agree. It's not so much about rejects, but that there simply aren't enough seats in F1 for well qualified drivers. Alonso is no fool and sees that electric vehicles are the wave of the future. He would probably do well there, but I'm not sure if FE is big enough for all of the current drivers which fit in nicely to the sport, in addition to Alonso's ego. If anyone thinks that F1 and not FE is the future of motorsport, they are severely deluded.

      • + 0
      • Dec 29 2019 - 03:32
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,054

      Don't agree. Alonso would probably do well in FE. Anyone who thinks the future of motorsport is F1 and not FE is severely deluded. Look at some of the latest missions statements by F1 and carbon neutral and all that BS. They are trying desperately to justify their existence but F1 is just a dying dinosaur.

      • + 0
      • Dec 29 2019 - 03:36
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,675

    That was a joke. Ha ha. Fat chance. - GLaDOS, Portal.

    • + 0
    • Dec 27 2019 - 20:10
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    A rich crop of talented youngsters really sealed the deal for him. Yes, his path to obscurity might start with formula E after all, UNLESS, he sucks it up, and races for a reasonable price with a competitive team ( which is still ready to gamble with him )

    • + 0
    • Dec 30 2019 - 05:52

