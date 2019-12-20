Carey: US market wide enough for two races

Formula 1 Chief Executive Officer Chase Carey believes the market for F1 in the United States is wide enough for more than one race.

Talks are currently ongoing between F1 and the city of Miami, as Liberty Media, the commercial rights holders of F1, aim to bring a world championship round to the Florida city.

MORE: F1 aiming to 'address community concerns' in Miami

The original plans were to have a race in Miami for the 2019 season, however the proposals were hit with setbacks due to local unrest.

Carey admits that Liberty Media still has work to do in Miami in order to close in on a deal that will see a second US race added to the calendar.

"We still have some issues to resolve in Miami," Carey told CNN. "They're, probably at this point, predominantly political ones and there have been some local meetings and activity in the last month.

"I think right now the breadth of support and the depth of support is encouraging. It's clearly an addition to Austin.

"So in our goal, we think the US is a big enough market and a broad enough market and growing the US, I think having two races will actually make both stronger."

Carey also responded to claims that F1 is not diverse enough, stating that it is working to improve the presence of women in the sport.

"We want to increase the diversity. We've been very public about it. We've said it's one of our core objectives. Over the next few years, we've identified the environmental issues as one we're going to tackle and diversity as one we're going to tackle.

"We're working hard, particularly the female diversity issue, but really on all levels of diversity. First, how important are the drivers?

"They're critical. Sports are based on heroes and our biggest heroes are the drivers and Lewis has really been in many case, you know, an incredible leader in those initiatives."