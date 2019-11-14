user icon
icon

link-icon
F1 plans to gradually increase bio-components in fuel

F1 plans to gradually increase bio-components in fuel

  • Published on 14 Nov 2019 09:10
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 is hoping to gradually increase bio-components in its fuel as part of its plan to make the sport carbon neutral by 2030.

Earlier this week, F1 announced the project that will see it eliminate its worldwide carbon footprint by making changes to the hybrid power unit while also altering the logistics of the sport. 

Despite the cars only making up a tiny percentage of F1's carbon footprint, F1's chief technical officer Pat Symonds has outlined the changes that it hopes to make to the internal combustion engine going forward.

"One of the key elements will be the fuel Formula 1 uses in the future," he said in an interview with Formula1.com. 

"Currently, under Article 19.4.4 of the FIA’s 2019 technical regulation for F1 a minimum of 5.75% (m/m) of the fuel must comprise bio‐components. We want to go to 100% – that’s the target. For 2021, we are looking to increase to 10% and the idea is to increase that over time."

F1 will use second-generation bio-fuel, which Symonds explains means that they "don’t have a significant impact on the food chain".

"They either use food waste, the husks of corn for example, or biomass, for example forestry waste, or indeed household waste," Symonds added.

In 2013, the maiden season of Formula E got underway, with the series having mass appeal to organisers and manufactures due to the cleanliness and lack of harmful technology.

Symonds admits electric power is "attractive", but sees F1 as a leading force in eliminating the carbon emissions produced by over 1 billion internal combustion engine-powered cars worldwide.

"It’s certainly true that there is a move for light duty vehicles to move to electric powertrains," he said, "but the fact remains that over 1 billion of the 1.1 billion vehicles in the world fleet are powered by ICEs and there is great potential within that number to reduce carbon emissions globally.

"Electric power is attractive, but it’s currently still quite difficult to scale that up. With any of the technologies on the horizon at the moment an electric truck or an electric aircraft is not a particularly feasible product.

"So, there is still a case for having liquid hydrocarbon fuels in trucks and in aircraft."

<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,493

    First things first: FE ain't clean. It is perhaps cleaner, but a polished and washed shit is still shit. Li ion batteries have a severe carbon footprint, and the work required to extract the mineral necessary is neither clean nor safe for the miners.

    • + 1
    • Nov 14 2019 - 09:27
  • f1ski

    Posts: 539

    preach on brother. The greenies love to fly everywhere on a helicopter too to show you what they want you to stop or save

    • + 0
    • Nov 14 2019 - 11:20
  • f1dave

    Posts: 695

    F1 will be running on fuel made from garbage, shows the direction the sport is taking.
    Time now to be thinking of a new series without all these restrictive rules.

    • + 0
    • Nov 14 2019 - 14:44

Related news

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Race

    18:10 - 20:10

  • Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

    Fastest lap

     

BR Grand Prix of Brazil

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    15:00 - 16:30

    Free practice 2

    19:00 - 20:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    16:00 - 17:00

    Qualifying

    19:00 - 20:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    18:10 - 20:10

    Fastest lap

    18:10 - 20:10

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar