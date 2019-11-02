Perez forced to start from pit lane after weighbridge infringement

Sergio Perez has been ordered to start the US Grand Prix from the pit lane after he missed a call to the FIA weighbridge in Austin.

Perez was called to the weighbridge at the end of the second practice session, was prompted the stewards to investigate the Mexican.

Earlier this year, Pierre Gasly received the same penalty in Azerbaijan, after he too missed a call to the weighbridge during Friday practice.

A statement friom the stewards reads: "The Stewards reviewed video evidence and heard from the driver of car 11 (Sergio Perez) and the team representative and determined that the driver failed to stop for weighing when required to do so.

"Instead, he drove on and proceeded to do a pit stop where the car was worked on by lifting the car and all four wheels were changed, in breach of Article 29.1 a).

"The penalty imposed is a mandatory penalty specified under the Formula One Sporting Regulations and the Stewards note that they have no discretion to impose an alternative penalty."

Perez ended the second practice session in 15th place, clocking a lap time of 1:15.109.