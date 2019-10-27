user icon
Hamilton: Race was 'a struggle' due to car damage

  • Published on 27 Oct 2019 22:45
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says his Mexican Grand Prix was a struggle due to the car damage he had after the opening lap of the race.

The Briton, who crossed the line in first place in Mexico, came together with Max Verstappen on the opening lap of the race, forcing both of them across the grass at Turn 2.

Mexican GP: Hamilton wins but is made wait for the championship

Hamilton made an early pit stop for the hard compound, which took him to the end of the year, as he fended off Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas in the latter stages of the race.

However, the 34-year-old says the race was far from easy as he had to contend with car damage throughout.

"We came here thinking we were on the back foot knowing it was a difficult race for us, but we pulled through," said Hamilton.

"We had quite a bit of a damage on the car so the race was quite a bit of a struggle. I had to keep my head down. It seemed like a long second stint but I am so grateful for today."

Hamilton was forced to keep waiting for the championship, as the battle rolls onto Austin, which hosts the US Grand Prix next weekend.

"I don't mind," he said of not winning the title in Mexico. "I love racing and taking one race at a time. This is a race I have wanted to win for some time and it has always been a little bit tricky for us, so I am incredibly humbled by today's opportunity."

Replies (1)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,010

    I was shocked that Hamilton didn't seem to have any damage after so much contact, but I guess there was some damage. Doesn't seem like it hampered him too much. Solid job though. It was all about managing temperature and making the tyres last today.

    • + 0
    • Oct 27 2019 - 23:37

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
465
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
