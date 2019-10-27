F1 to use 'improved' tyre performance graphic for Mexican GP

Formula 1 has announced that it will run an ‘improved TV graphic’ relating to the tyres during the Mexican Grand Prix.

Last time out in Japan, the graphic was used on a handful of occasions, with viewers being provided with information about how much performance was left in a driver’s tyre set.

As part of F1’s move to improve the viewer’s experience, it will provide the information “by analysing timing and telemetry information and estimating lap time lost due to tyres, whilst concurrently calculating the single tyre energies, and provide the viewer with a more accurate understanding of a tyre condition’s effect on performance on the platform".

Pirelli's Mario Isola questioned the accuracy of the data that was provided to viewers In Japan, insisting that there were too many variables to gather an accurate estimation.

The graphic for the upcoming race in Mexico "will provide detailed real-time information on the current condition for all four individual tyres", which will be "presented as a percentage value on a scale between ‘new tyre with no wear’ (100%) and a ‘used tyre’ at the end of its effective performance lifespan (0%)"

F1 claims that it gathers the information from a number of different sources of public data.

These include "live race timing data (including lap, sector and mini-sector times for each driver), live telemetry data from all cars, tyre compound, stint length and total laps completed on each set, track status and marshalling information, weather information".