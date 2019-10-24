user icon
Third DRS zone added to Mexico circuit

  • Published on 24 Oct 2019 10:04
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

A third DRS zone has been implemented at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ahead of this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

Since Formula 1 returned to the circuit in 2015, it has used a DRS zone on the start/finish straight that connects the final and first turns.

This zone will remain for 2019, as will the zone between Turns 3 and 4.

However, the FIA has confirmed that a third zone will be used on the small stretch that separates Turns 11 and 12, with the detection point being 70 metres after Turn 9.

F1 has used three DRS zones at certain circuits in 2018 and 2019 in order to bring the cars closer together and allow for more on-track battles. 

The Mexico City track will host the 18th round of the 2019 world championship this weekend, as Lewis Hamilton hunts down his sixth world title.

MOREHow can Lewis Hamilton win the championship this weekend?

