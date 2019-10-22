user icon
How can Lewis Hamilton win the championship this weekend?

  • Published on 22 Oct 2019 18:36
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Last time out at the Japanese Grand Prix, the contenders for the drivers' championship was shortened down to two - Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

With a 64 point lead in the championship and four races left to run, Hamilton is the overwhelming favourite to pick up the title this year, which will be his sixth.

Speaking in Japan, Bottas admitted that he only has himself to blame for the large gap to Hamilton and acknowledged that he has to be "very lucky" if he wants to win the championship this year.

In order to win the championship in Mexico, Hamilton must finish on the podium, as failure to do so will not secure the title, regardless of where teammate Bottas crosses the line.

Take a look below at what needs to happen for the Briton in order to seal the championship.
 

Hamilton Bottas
1st 5th or lower
1st + fastest lap 4th or lower
2nd 8th or lower (no fastest lap)
3rd 10th or lower (no fastest lap)
3rd + fastest lap 9th
4th Championship not decided

 

