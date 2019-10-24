Press conference schedule for 2019 Mexican Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed the drivers and team members that will take part in the press conferences for the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix.

On Thursday, one day before the action kicks off in Mexico City, five drivers will get behind the microphones to answer questions from the attending press.

The drivers' press conference will get underway at 11:00 local time, with Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Racing Point) and Alexander Albon (Red Bull) in attendance.

On Friday at 12:00 local time, Andreas Seidl (McLaren), Toto Wolff (Mercedes), Otmar Szafnauer (Racing Point) and Christian Horner (Red Bull) will speak to the media.

After qualifying and the race, there will be a further press conference for the drivers who finish in the top three of both sessions.