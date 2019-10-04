Reduced 2020 pre-season testing confirmed, in-season testing dropped

The pre-season testing schedule for the 2020 season has been confirmed, with six days of on-track action to take place instead of eight.

As GPToday.net reported in August, testing will remain at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona , which will host the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

The first test for the 2020 cars will begin on February 19th and end on February 21st, before the cars return to the circuit once more on the 26th to the 28th.

In-season testing has also been dropped from the schedule altogether, with the 2019 in-season tests held at Bahrain and Spain following each of the Grand Prix weekends.



2020 F1 pre-season testing schedule

Date Test Location 19-21 February Pre-season test one Barcelona 26-28 February Pre-season test two Barcelona



Formula 1's provisional 2020 calendar was announced in August, which is ste to feature 22 races for the very first time.

New additions to the schedule are Vietnam and The Netherlands, while the German Grand Prix has been dropped.



Provisional 2020 F1 race calendar