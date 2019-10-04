user icon
Reduced 2020 pre-season testing confirmed, in-season testing dropped

  • Published on 04 Oct 2019 17:28
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The pre-season testing schedule for the 2020 season has been confirmed, with six days of on-track action to take place instead of eight.

As GPToday.net reported in August, testing will remain at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, which will host the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

The first test for the 2020 cars will begin on February 19th and end on February 21st, before the cars return to the circuit once more on the 26th to the 28th.

In-season testing has also been dropped from the schedule altogether, with the 2019 in-season tests held at Bahrain and Spain following each of the Grand Prix weekends.


2020 F1 pre-season testing schedule

Date Test Location
19-21 February Pre-season test one Barcelona
26-28 February Pre-season test two Barcelona


Formula 1's provisional 2020 calendar was announced in August, which is ste to feature 22 races for the very first time.

New additions to the schedule are Vietnam and The Netherlands, while the German Grand Prix has been dropped.
 

Provisional 2020 F1 race calendar

Date Grand Prix Venue
15 March Australia Melbourne
22 March Bahrain Sakhir
5 April Vietnam Hanoi
19 April China Shanghai
3 May Netherlands Zandvoort
10 May Spain Barcelona
24 May Monaco Monaco
7 June Azerbaijan Baku
14 June Canada Montreal
28 June France Le Castellet
5 July Austria Spielberg
19 July Great Britain Silverstone
2 August Hungary Budapest
30 August Belgium Spa
6 September Italy Monza
20 September Singapore Singapore
27 September Russia Sochi
11 October Japan Suzuka
25 October United States Austin
1 November Mexico City Mexico City
15 November Brazil Sao Paulo
29 November  Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

Replies (1)


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,361

    Not quite sure what I feel about it, methinks it'll benefit the richer teams more, which isn't what we need.

    • + 0
    • Oct 4 2019 - 18:25



