F1: No serious discussions ongoing with potential new teams

F1: No serious discussions ongoing with potential new teams

  • Published on 03 Oct 2019 21:15
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has released a statement in which it clarifies that there are no serious discussions ongoing with potential new teams.

Recent weeks have seen the emergence of two new potential outfits, with the Panthera F1 Team confirming interest, and most recently, Campos Racing.

Campos' link to a move to F1 came to light on Thursday, citing Pascal Wehrlein and Alex Palou as two of its potential drivers.

The interest from both teams comes from the new regulations that will come into effect in 2021, which are aimed at providing closer racing and competition.

However, a fresh statement from F1 denies that there is a new team on the horizon, despite Campos stating that it was in an "advanced" stage of negotiations. 

"Following publicity in recent days from several entities that have indicated their ambition to participate in the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2021, while Formula 1 appreciates their interest, we can confirm that there are no serious discussions with any persons or companies about the admission of a new team," the statement read.

The last new team to enter F1 was Haas in 2016, while several teams such as HRT, Caterham and Manor have dropped off the grid this decade.

The new regulations for the 2021 season will be signed off at the end of October. 


RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

