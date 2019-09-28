user icon
Hamilton: Tough to match Ferrari’s 'jet fuel' in Sochi

  • Published on 28 Sep 2019 17:48
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Rob Watts

Lewis Hamilton says it will be tough for him to win tomorrow’s Russian Grand Prix and believes even if he’d secured pole position, Ferrari would ‘blast past us with their jet fuel’ before Turn 1.

The Mercedes driver is without a pole position since the German Grand Prix in July and remarkably has only two poles from the past 10 races - his worst run during the hybrid era.

With Mercedes opting for the more durable medium tyre to qualify in Sochi, Hamilton said he squeezed “everything and maybe a little bit more” from his car to be able to split the Ferraris and secure a front-row start for tomorrow’s race.

“I think it was a really good lap, I think honestly last time in Singapore it felt like a really good lap as well. I was just saying to Charles that already by turn we were three-tenths down so it’s very, very hard to catch up but nonetheless, I pushed as hard as I could,” said Hamilton.

“I was really, really happy with the lap, it all came together and it was the best of the weekend as it should be. No mistakes so I really feel like I got everything and maybe a little bit more from the car to split the Ferraris once again, which is not an easy task.

Asked for his reasoning behind choosing an alternate tyre strategy to Leclerc, Hamilton suggested that beating Ferrari on raw pace might be difficult and the key to winning the race is likely “to be about strategy”.

“I just wanted to do something different. I haven’t beaten them for a while so I can’t tell you, but I'll tell you at the end tomorrow,” said Hamilton.

"Time will tell [if we’ve chosen the right tyre], but of course, if I'm able to try and somehow keep Seb behind so there’s only one car ahead, that changes things on top.

"Naturally, we’re going to push as hard as we can, but it’s going to be very, very hard down to Turn 1, it’s a long drag.

“Even if we were in the lead, for example, if we were on pole, they’re just so fast on the straights, by the time we get to Turn 1, they’ll blast past us with their jet fuel or whatever it is. So, yeah I think it’s going to be about strategy and that’s why we're on a different tyre.”


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 188

    Drove brilliantly today and split the Ferraris - not an easy thing to do of late! top three teams have the top three drivers, the way it should be. Tracked look bloody tricky though, there will be issues in the race for sure tomorrow.

    • + 0
    • Sep 28 2019 - 17:58
  • Mansell

    Posts: 50

    Yet it was fine when you had said jet fuel......

    • + 0
    • Sep 28 2019 - 20:01
  • Sadtomato

    Posts: 27

    Jet fuel sounds about right. I think that Ferrari's performance must be down to whatever the witches at Shell have brewed up since the FIA have cleared their battery set up as legal. The teams all have to race the same tyres, why not make them race the same fuel and make it standard unleaded that we all use to keep the cost down. F1 should be about cars not chemistry.

    • + 0
    • Sep 28 2019 - 21:00

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,828
  • Podiums 76
  • Grand Prix 96
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

