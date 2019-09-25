Ferrari 'keen' to see Singapore upgrade performance in Sochi

Ferrari is keen to see where it stands in the pecking order after taking a surprise victory at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend.

After two race wins at the high-speed circuits of Spa and Monza, Ferrari were not favourites heading into the high downforce Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore.

However, it took home a one-two finish after introducing upgrades at the event, only the third time since the start of the hybrid era that it has done so.

“After taking three wins in a row, we are keen to get to Russia to see and check how our latest updates will work on what is yet again a different type of track," said Ferrari technical director Mattia Binotto.

"Sochi features long straights and a very smooth surface where, once again it is not that easy to get the most out of the tyres.

"The circuit also requires a completely different set-up and aero configuration to that for Singapore. Having a well balanced car will be a key factor."

Sebastian Vettel, who won the Singapore Grand Prix to take his first win of the season, says the upcoming Sochi Autodrome is a "tricky" circuit, despite it featuring similar corners.

" A lot of the corners are similar to one another, but they’re all very technical and finding the entry point can be quite tricky, as is getting the braking point right and finding the best way of rotating the car in order to be fast, while also looking after the tyres," Vettel said.

From a technical point of view it’s one of the trickiest tracks we have on the calendar but it’s rewarding when you’re able to put together the perfect flying lap, especially in qualifying.”