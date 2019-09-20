user icon
<b>Video:</b> Bottas crashes out of FP1 in Singapore

Video: Bottas crashes out of FP1 in Singapore

  • Published on 20 Sep 2019 12:57
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas' weekend didn't get off to the best of starts in Singapore, as he found himself in the barriers during the opening practice session of the weekend. 

The Finn admitted on his way back to the garage that the crash was entirely his fault. Take a look below at the crash which eliminated Bottas from the session. 

 


