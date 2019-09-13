user icon
icon

link-icon
F1 could host two or three qualifying races in 2020

F1 could host two or three qualifying races in 2020

  • Published on 13 Sep 2019 14:56
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 could switch up its qualifying format at a handful of races next season to experiment with new ideas, GPToday.net understands. 

Qualifying races are being explored and were discussed at the recent Strategy Group meeting in Geneva - however there are still areas to clarify before the decision is confirmed.

Such an arrangement would need to be approved by the World Motor Sport Council after unanimous backing from all 10 current F1 teams.

But teams are concerned about the damage costs of having an extra race at a weekend, which GPToday.net has learned is planned to be one hour in length. 

There are also question marks about the distribution of points for the Saturday race, and if a reverse grid on Sunday would swap the top eight, as is the format in Formula 2 and Formula 3, or if it would use a different way to order the cars for Sunday's event.

At the meeting, it was also confirmed that refuelling would not return to the sport in 2021, following suggestions from FIA president Jean Todt that the possibility should be examined.

Refuelling was last part of Formula 1 in 2009 before it was outlawed as a means to save costs. 

Mandatory two-stop races have also been ruled out for 2021, after a proposal was raised to see drivers run all three dry compound tyres during a Grand Prix.

In 2018, a motion from the FIA moved to see tyre blankets banned for the 2021 season, when F1 would use 18-inch wheels (testing of the tyres got underway on Thursday).

The ban of the blankets has not yet been confirmed, with teams questioning the decision to outlaw them, while the FIA is intent on seeing the rule introduced.

Issues were also brought up surrounding Ferrari's power to veto decisions and the implementation of standard parts when the 2021 technical regulations come into effect. 


Replies (0)

Login to reply


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar