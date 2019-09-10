user icon
icon

link-icon
Bottas: Championship gap to Hamilton not 'night and day'

Bottas: Championship gap to Hamilton not 'night and day'

  • Published on 10 Sep 2019 12:49
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas is still keeping his championship hopes alive as he says the gap between himself and Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamiton for the top spot is not "night and day".

At the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, Bottas outscored Hamilton for the first time since Austria, decreasing the gap slightly in the championship after crossing the line in second, while Hamilton was third.

MORENew generation of drivers get away with more - Hamilton

Bottas is now 63 points behind the five-time world champion with seven races left to run in the season, leaving him with some hope that fortune could play into his hands.

"It's definitely a better feeling, going forwards," Bottas said after his P2 result at Monza. "I also feel I have very good support from the team. The points gap between me and Lewis, it's a gap but it's not like it's night and day. 

"You never know what can happen in a championship and there still might be opportunities. There's no point giving up, there's still seven races and things can happen. 

"I'll take it race by race. It's encouraging for me to see I can perform, and there's no doubt from my side that I can. When I'm able to be at my best, when there's hope and motivation there, I know I can do it."

Bottas aiming to keep form going at Singapore

Bottas says that he is now looking forward to the race in Singapore, as it aims to have a strong weekend at a circuit that hasn't endorsed him in the past - and keeping up a trait this year of producing strong results at historically unfavourable circuits for the Finn.

"So just looking forward to Singapore, another race that has been difficult in the past and Lewis has been strong there. So we'll give an effort there to try and have a good, strong weekend," Bottas stated.

"Singapore is definitely on paper better for us than Ferrari than here. We were close to them here, so it should be good. It's a special track, very hot conditions and you need what it needs mechanically from the car.

"But I'm looking forward to it. There have been many races I've been able to turn around this year that have been difficult in the past, I've been able to be competitive."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 121

    I'm very dissapointed of Valterri's driving at Monza on final stage of the race. I really thought they would pit Bottas first so Lewis could chase Leclerc at the end of the race (while opposite happened). I think Lewis would be able to do it.
    These mechanic's comments like: "This is your win" sounds so bitter now.

    • + 0
    • Sep 10 2019 - 13:25
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,251

    Let the act go, Bottas. We know you are second fiddle to Hammy, and even if you tried you likely wouldn't beat him. Just hope that next year's car suits you better than Hammy, that's all you can do right now Bottas.

    • + 0
    • Sep 10 2019 - 18:06
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 175

    He has to tell himself this of course but the stats don't lie - since they've been together it's been a bashing. You can't argue every year the cars suited one or the other - I hope for his sake he can pull out some cracking drives, at the very leat square the final third with Hamilton so he goes into next year with a good mojo.

    • + 0
    • Sep 10 2019 - 20:02

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 994
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 95
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar