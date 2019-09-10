user icon
French media reports Schumacher receiving treatment in Paris

  • Published on 10 Sep 2019 10:03
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The French daily newspaper Le Parisien is claiming that seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is currently in France receiving treatment for his injuries sustained in 2013.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since his accident just under six years ago, when he was skiing with his son Mick at the Meribel resort in the French Alps.

The Schumacher family has kept Michael's health under wraps, releasing a statement earlier this year ahead of his 50th birthday.

The statement insisted that fans "can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him and that they "are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy".

It is now believed that Schumacher was transported to the Georges-Pompidou European Hospital this week, with Professor Philippe Menasche reportedly leading the team.

Menasche, a cardiac surgeon, is renowned for his work with stem cell therapy to treat heart failure. The paper also claims that Schumacher has made visits to Paris hospitals before.

It also reports that Professor Gerard Saillant, a long-time medical advisor and friend to the Schumachers, is present at the hospital. 


