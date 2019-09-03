Ferrari confirms it will run upgraded power unit at Monza

Ferrari will run its spec 3 power unit for the first time at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, as it goes in search of its first home win since 2010.

The Italian squad brought the new spec engine to the Belgian Grand Prix with customer teams Alfa Romeo and Haas using it throughout the weekend.

Ferrari's Laurent Mekies stated at Spa-Francorchamps that the team wanted no wear on the new engine before Monza, and so decided to hold off introducing it to the senior team.

Straight-line speed has been the greatest strength of Ferrari this season, and with Monza being arguably the most rewarding circuit on the calendar for high top speed, Ferrari is favourites heading into the weekend, fresh from its first win of the year at Spa.

“Monza is a track where we run at very high average speeds, featuring long straights and heavy braking, running a low downforce package.” said team principal Mattia Binotto. “This weekend, we plan to introduce our third power unit.”

"We saw in Belgium that, in order to win, we must do everything to perfection and our aim is to do exactly that in Monza too.

"There will be no room for error. Our home race is always important, but that is especially true this time, as we are celebrating 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari.

"Racing in front of our home fans is always an extra boost and further motivation to do well. Apart from anything else, there is no podium quite like Monza and we think there is no better crowd than the Italian one.”

Vettel says that Ferrari has been edging close to an Italian Grand Prix win over the last few years, and is hopeful that this year it will find the 'missing step.

"Racing in the heart of the tifosi in Italy, around Monza, certainly means a lot to me with my first win dating back to 2008 which was powered by Ferrari, not yet in the Ferrari car," Vettel said.

"That´s what we are aiming for. I think we got closer and closer in the past yearsr, but we were missing that final step."