user icon
icon

link-icon
Ferrari confirms it will run upgraded power unit at Monza

Ferrari confirms it will run upgraded power unit at Monza

  • Published on 03 Sep 2019 18:13
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari will run its spec 3 power unit for the first time at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, as it goes in search of its first home win since 2010.

The Italian squad brought the new spec engine to the Belgian Grand Prix with customer teams Alfa Romeo and Haas using it throughout the weekend.

Ferrari's Laurent Mekies stated at Spa-Francorchamps that the team wanted no wear on the new engine before Monza, and so decided to hold off introducing it to the senior team.

Straight-line speed has been the greatest strength of Ferrari this season, and with Monza being arguably the most rewarding circuit on the calendar for high top speed, Ferrari is favourites heading into the weekend, fresh from its first win of the year at Spa.

“Monza is a track where we run at very high average speeds, featuring long straights and heavy braking, running a low downforce package.” said team principal Mattia Binotto. “This weekend, we plan to introduce our third power unit.”

"We saw in Belgium that, in order to win, we must do everything to perfection and our aim is to do exactly that in Monza too.

"There will be no room for error. Our home race is always important, but that is especially true this time, as we are celebrating 90 years of Scuderia Ferrari.

"Racing in front of our home fans is always an extra boost and further motivation to do well. Apart from anything else, there is no podium quite like Monza and we think there is no better crowd than the Italian one.”

Vettel says that Ferrari has been edging close to an Italian Grand Prix win over the last few years, and is hopeful that this year it will find the 'missing step.

"Racing in the heart of the tifosi in Italy, around Monza, certainly means a lot to me with my first win dating back to 2008 which was powered by Ferrari, not yet in the Ferrari car," Vettel said.

"That´s what we are aiming for. I think we got closer and closer in the past yearsr, but we were missing that final step."


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    They really had no choice. They need to take any upgrade they can to Monza. I'm pretty sure Merc' will try to learn from Spa, and knowing them they'll learn a thing or two from it.

    Mind, which is the most power intense track? Monza is no doubt up there, but you also have Spa, Abu Dhabi, Canada, Azerbaijan and China on that list, all pretty powerhungry. And both Silverstone and Suzuka are mostly driven flat-out.

    • + 0
    • Sep 3 2019 - 18:42


IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar