user icon
icon

link-icon
Red Bull thought about second pit stop for Verstappen

Red Bull thought about second pit stop for Verstappen

  • Published on 31 May 2019 10:03
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has revealed that Red Bull considered pitting the Dutchman for a second time during the Monaco Grand Prix.

Verstappen was running in second place behind leader Lewis Hamilton, who was struggling on graining tyres. Hamilton held off an attack from Verstappen, who attempted an overtake for the lead late on in the race.

Verstappen had a five-second time penalty to his name after an unsafe release at his first pit stop, clashing with Valtteri Bottas in the pit lane.

MORERicciardo: Verstappen faster than Vettel over one lap | Horner: Verstappen leading Red Bull development

The post-race penalty dropped Verstappen to fourth place, but the 21-year-old says it wasn't worth giving up the chance at victory for fourth place and an extra point for the fastest lap.

"We had that discussion. I also had a fair chance of getting by and maybe then you win the race,” Verstappen said.

“At the end of the day, that one point? I had a more fun race being in second than trying to go for the fastest lap in fourth.”

Verstappen confident he had the pace to pull away by over five seconds

Verstappen is also confident that he could have pulled out a gap over Hamilton if he managed to get by for the lead, and gain over five seconds for the race win. 

"He was so slow in Turn 5 and 6 that we had a lot more,” Verstappen said. “It’s easy to say that now but I felt we had a lot more pace. Lewis was clearly on the wrong tyre.”

Verstappen's season has been a story of third and fourth place finishes, which leaves him fourth in the world championship, splitting the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.


Replies (0)

Login to reply



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar