Haas and Alfa Romeo to use upgraded Ferrari power unit in Monaco

Both Ferrari customer teams Haas and Alfa Romeo will run the upgraded Ferrari power unit in Monaco.

Ferrari introduced the upgraded power unit in Barcelona two weeks ago, while Haas stated that it would potentially use it at Monaco or Canada.

“We get now the same spec as Ferrari introduced in Barcelona. I don’t know exactly how much the power difference is and how much the driveability is.

"It’s not only power, it’s driveability, it’s energy management and all that stuff. I don’t know the maps and will never know them, but for sure it will not be worse."

While straight-line speed doesn't make all the difference around Monaco, the switch to the Spec 2 engine will give Haas and Alfa Romeo useful information for the upcoming races, which have dependency on strong straight-line speed.