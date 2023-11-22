user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Naar nieuwsoverzicht
AlphaTauri kondigt nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan

AlphaTauri kondigt nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan

  • Gepubliceerd op 22 nov 2023 07:36
  • comments 11
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

Het is geen geheim dat het team van AlphaTauri volgend jaar onder een andere naam op de grid staat. De Italiaanse zusterrenstal van Red Bull Racing zal een metamorfose ondergaan. CEO Peter Bayer kondigt een generieke identiteit en twee nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan.

Teameigenaar Red Bull twijfelde begin dit jaar aan de toekomst van AlphaTauri. Na lang wikken en wegen besloot men het team niet te verkopen, maar ze kozen voor een nieuwe identiteit voor het team van AlphaTauri. Ze zijn al geruime tijd op zoek naar een nieuwe sponsor, eerder vielen onder meer de namen van Hugo Boss en Adidas. Het lijkt er echter op dat ze het team niet gaan vernoemen naar een sponsor, er gaan nu immers geruchten rond over de naam Racing Bulls.

Identiteit

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer wil de geruchten niet bevestigen. Bayer is enthousiast over de plannen van zijn team en hij deelt alvast wat informatie met Motorsport.com: "De identiteit wordt generiek. De identiteit is wat Toro Rosso was, en het gaat nu weer meer richting de Red Bull-familie. We veranderen de naam van het bedrijf, we veranderen de identiteit, het logo, echt alles. Het is een totale relaunch, een volledige rebranding. De naam van het team is bepaald door de aandeelhouders. Ik moet die informatie met mij meedragen zonder het te delen. Dat is heel lastig!"

Amerikaanse sponsors

Bayer kondigt ook twee nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan. De CEO stelt dat de komst van Daniel Ricciardo heeft bijgedragen aan de naamsbekendheid van het team in de Verenigde Staten: 'We zijn op de goede weg. We hebben in de Verenigde Staten twee bedrijven gevonden die elkaar ook mogen. We hebben een zeer goede meeting gehad met deze twee nieuwe partners. Ze begrijpen elkaar heel erg goed, het klikte meteen. We hebben gesproken over wanneer en hoe we het gaan aankondigen."

Paulie

Posts: 450

Starbulls coffee

  • 2
  • 22 nov 2023 - 08:54
F1 Nieuws Alpha Tauri

Reacties (11)

Login om te reageren
  • Patrick_St

    Posts: 4.115

    Andretti Cadillac :-)

    • + 1
    • 22 nov 2023 - 08:16
  • Paulie

    Posts: 451

    kentucky fried bull

    • + 1
    • 22 nov 2023 - 08:32
  • Larry Perkins

    Posts: 45.609

    Trump Red Pigs

    • + 0
    • 22 nov 2023 - 08:47
  • Paulie

    Posts: 451

    Starbulls coffee

    • + 2
    • 22 nov 2023 - 08:54
  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 20.194

    Het stond dus al langer vast dat Ricciardo volgend jaar bij AlphaTauri (nu) blijft
    ivm de sponsordeal. Er is niemand die Perez kan vervangen, dus Perez blijft.

    "Het lijkt er echter op dat ze het team niet gaan vernoemen naar een sponsor, er gaan nu immers geruchten rond over de naam Racing Bulls."


    Iets meer info van Adam Cooper:
    Over the Las Vegas GP weekend, team CEO Peter Bayer and his Faenza colleagues finalised plans for how to also incorporate the names of two new US-based sponsors into the official team title, and how and when the new look will be launched, with the publication of the official FIA entry list early next month a key deadline.

    Asked by MSdotcom when confirmation might come, team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said:
    "Five minutes after the FIA publishes the entry list!
    All our statements were ready from November 2.

    “Of course, we don't want to anticipate anything, but we are ready to announce the team name and the chassis name.

    "We have existing partners of course, and we try to also expand with our partners the perimeter of the sponsorship deals.

    “I think that we found a good way to do this, but there will be not just one title partner next year. I think there will be surprises, especially for the chassis name.”

    “The identity will be generic,” Bayer told MSdotcom. “The identity is what Toro Rosso would have been, and it’s moving closer to the Red Bull family again.
    But then it will appear with the naming rights partners.

    "We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand.

    Bayer said that the team’s profile in the United States, clearly helped by the presence of Drive to Survive star Daniel Ricciardo, has played an important role in attracting new backing.

    “We're on a good trajectory,” he said. “And because we have such good traction in the US at the moment, we found these two companies who like each other.

    "We had a very, very good meeting with these two big new partners. And they understood each other really well. They sort of mingled immediately.

    “We talked about when do we announce it? What do we do? And we said look, this is what usually happens, and we have the FIA entry form and we have the livery presentation. And then they had ideas.

    “They started brainstorming so much that I got scared, actually! They have a couple of very big ideas. They're thinking big, bigger than we would probably have dared to think.”

    • + 2
    • 22 nov 2023 - 08:55
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 20.194

      Dit hoort niet in de quote thuis! Dit gaat over Alfa Romeo!

      Asked by MSdotcom when confirmation might come, team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said:
      "Five minutes after the FIA publishes the entry list!
      All our statements were ready from November 2.

      • + 1
      • 22 nov 2023 - 09:06
  • schwantz34

    Posts: 35.348

    Ik ben heel benieuwd, maar voor de rest wacht ik de bull wel ff rustagh af.

    • + 0
    • 22 nov 2023 - 09:29
    • Larry Perkins

      Posts: 45.609

      Ik ben niet echt benieuwd en krijg het vanzelf wel te horen...

      • + 0
      • 22 nov 2023 - 13:31

AE Grand Prix van Abu Dhabi

Lokale tijd 

  • Vrijdag weather-image

    Zaterdag weather-image

    Zondag weather-image

  • Vrije training 1

    10:30 - 11:30

    Vrije training 3

    11:30 - 12:30

    Race / Startgrid

    14:00 - 16:00

  • Vrije training 2

    14:00 - 15:00

    Kwalificatie

    15:00 - 16:00

    Snelste ronde

    14:00 - 16:00

AEGrand Prix van Abu Dhabi

Lokale tijd 

  • Vrijdag weather-image

  • Vrije training 1

    10:30 - 11:30

  • Zaterdag weather-image

  • Vrije training 3

    11:30 - 12:30

  • Zondag weather-image

  • Race

    14:00 - 16:00

  • Vrijdag weather-image

  • Vrije training 2

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Zaterdag weather-image

  • Kwalificatie

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Zondag weather-image

  • Snelste ronde

    14:00 - 16:00

WK standen 2023

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
822
2
Mercedes
393
3
Ferrari
390
4
McLaren
284
5
Aston Martin
272
6
Alpine F1
119
7
Williams
27
8
Alpha Tauri
20
9
Alfa Romeo Racing
16
10
Haas F1
12
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

Test kalender

Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest

Bekijk het volledige testschema

Gerelateerd nieuws

Geef je mening

Las Vegas hoort niet in de Formule 1 thuis

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrein
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië
Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië
Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan
Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco
Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje
Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk
Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië
Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije
Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België
Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland
Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië
Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land)
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië
Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika
Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten
Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Formule 1 kalender - 2023

Datum
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
3 - 5 maa
Bahrein Bahrain International Circuit
17 - 19 maa
Saoedi-Arabië Jeddah Street Circuit
31 - 2 apr
Australië Albert Park
28 - 30 apr
Azerbeidzjan Baku City Circuit
5 - 7 mei
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Miami International Autodrome
19 - 21 mei
Italië Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
26 - 28 mei
Monaco Monte Carlo
2 - 4 jun
Spanje Circuit de Catalunya
16 - 18 jun
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
30 - 2 jul
Oostenrijk Red Bull Ring
7 - 9 jul
Groot Brittannië Silverstone
21 - 23 jul
Hongarije Hungaroring
28 - 30 jul
België Spa-Francorchamps
25 - 27 aug
Nederland Circuit Zandvoort
1 - 3 sep
Italië Monza
15 - 17 sep
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
22 - 24 sep
Japan Circuit Suzuka
6 - 8 okt
Qatar Losail International Circuit
20 - 22 okt
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Circuit of the Americas
27 - 29 okt
Mexico (land) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
3 - 5 nov
Brazilië Interlagos
17 - 19 nov
Verenigde Staten van Amerika Las Vegas Street Circuit
24 - 26 nov
Verenigde Arabische Emiraten Yas Marina Circuit
Bekijk volledige kalender

Team profiel

Alpha Tauri
Bekijk volledig profiel
show sidebar