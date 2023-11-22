AlphaTauri kondigt nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan

Het is geen geheim dat het team van AlphaTauri volgend jaar onder een andere naam op de grid staat. De Italiaanse zusterrenstal van Red Bull Racing zal een metamorfose ondergaan. CEO Peter Bayer kondigt een generieke identiteit en twee nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan.

Teameigenaar Red Bull twijfelde begin dit jaar aan de toekomst van AlphaTauri. Na lang wikken en wegen besloot men het team niet te verkopen, maar ze kozen voor een nieuwe identiteit voor het team van AlphaTauri. Ze zijn al geruime tijd op zoek naar een nieuwe sponsor, eerder vielen onder meer de namen van Hugo Boss en Adidas. Het lijkt er echter op dat ze het team niet gaan vernoemen naar een sponsor, er gaan nu immers geruchten rond over de naam Racing Bulls.

Identiteit

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer wil de geruchten niet bevestigen. Bayer is enthousiast over de plannen van zijn team en hij deelt alvast wat informatie met Motorsport.com: "De identiteit wordt generiek. De identiteit is wat Toro Rosso was, en het gaat nu weer meer richting de Red Bull-familie. We veranderen de naam van het bedrijf, we veranderen de identiteit, het logo, echt alles. Het is een totale relaunch, een volledige rebranding. De naam van het team is bepaald door de aandeelhouders. Ik moet die informatie met mij meedragen zonder het te delen. Dat is heel lastig!"

Amerikaanse sponsors

Bayer kondigt ook twee nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan. De CEO stelt dat de komst van Daniel Ricciardo heeft bijgedragen aan de naamsbekendheid van het team in de Verenigde Staten: 'We zijn op de goede weg. We hebben in de Verenigde Staten twee bedrijven gevonden die elkaar ook mogen. We hebben een zeer goede meeting gehad met deze twee nieuwe partners. Ze begrijpen elkaar heel erg goed, het klikte meteen. We hebben gesproken over wanneer en hoe we het gaan aankondigen."