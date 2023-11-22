AlphaTauri kondigt nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan

Het is geen geheim dat het team van AlphaTauri volgend jaar onder een andere naam op de grid staat. De Italiaanse zusterrenstal van Red Bull Racing zal een metamorfose ondergaan. CEO Peter Bayer kondigt een generieke identiteit en twee nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan.
Teameigenaar Red Bull twijfelde begin dit jaar aan de toekomst van AlphaTauri. Na lang wikken en wegen besloot men het team niet te verkopen, maar ze kozen voor een nieuwe identiteit voor het team van AlphaTauri. Ze zijn al geruime tijd op zoek naar een nieuwe sponsor, eerder vielen onder meer de namen van Hugo Boss en Adidas. Het lijkt er echter op dat ze het team niet gaan vernoemen naar een sponsor, er gaan nu immers geruchten rond over de naam Racing Bulls.
AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer wil de geruchten niet bevestigen. Bayer is enthousiast over de plannen van zijn team en hij deelt alvast wat informatie met Motorsport.com: "De identiteit wordt generiek. De identiteit is wat Toro Rosso was, en het gaat nu weer meer richting de Red Bull-familie. We veranderen de naam van het bedrijf, we veranderen de identiteit, het logo, echt alles. Het is een totale relaunch, een volledige rebranding. De naam van het team is bepaald door de aandeelhouders. Ik moet die informatie met mij meedragen zonder het te delen. Dat is heel lastig!"
Bayer kondigt ook twee nieuwe grote Amerikaanse sponsors aan. De CEO stelt dat de komst van Daniel Ricciardo heeft bijgedragen aan de naamsbekendheid van het team in de Verenigde Staten: 'We zijn op de goede weg. We hebben in de Verenigde Staten twee bedrijven gevonden die elkaar ook mogen. We hebben een zeer goede meeting gehad met deze twee nieuwe partners. Ze begrijpen elkaar heel erg goed, het klikte meteen. We hebben gesproken over wanneer en hoe we het gaan aankondigen."
Het stond dus al langer vast dat Ricciardo volgend jaar bij AlphaTauri (nu) blijft
ivm de sponsordeal. Er is niemand die Perez kan vervangen, dus Perez blijft.
"Het lijkt er echter op dat ze het team niet gaan vernoemen naar een sponsor, er gaan nu immers geruchten rond over de naam Racing Bulls."
Iets meer info van Adam Cooper:
Over the Las Vegas GP weekend, team CEO Peter Bayer and his Faenza colleagues finalised plans for how to also incorporate the names of two new US-based sponsors into the official team title, and how and when the new look will be launched, with the publication of the official FIA entry list early next month a key deadline.
Asked by MSdotcom when confirmation might come, team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said:
"Five minutes after the FIA publishes the entry list!
All our statements were ready from November 2.
“Of course, we don't want to anticipate anything, but we are ready to announce the team name and the chassis name.
"We have existing partners of course, and we try to also expand with our partners the perimeter of the sponsorship deals.
“I think that we found a good way to do this, but there will be not just one title partner next year. I think there will be surprises, especially for the chassis name.”
“The identity will be generic,” Bayer told MSdotcom. “The identity is what Toro Rosso would have been, and it’s moving closer to the Red Bull family again.
But then it will appear with the naming rights partners.
"We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand.
Bayer said that the team’s profile in the United States, clearly helped by the presence of Drive to Survive star Daniel Ricciardo, has played an important role in attracting new backing.
“We're on a good trajectory,” he said. “And because we have such good traction in the US at the moment, we found these two companies who like each other.
"We had a very, very good meeting with these two big new partners. And they understood each other really well. They sort of mingled immediately.
“We talked about when do we announce it? What do we do? And we said look, this is what usually happens, and we have the FIA entry form and we have the livery presentation. And then they had ideas.
“They started brainstorming so much that I got scared, actually! They have a couple of very big ideas. They're thinking big, bigger than we would probably have dared to think.”
