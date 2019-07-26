user icon
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya denies it has signed contract extension

  Published on 26 Jul 2019 14:22
  • comments 0
  By: Fergal Walsh

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has denied it has signed a contract extension that it will see it remain on the Formula 1 race calendar in 2020.

The circuit's contract expired at the end of the 2019 event in May, while there has been major doubt over the future of the Spanish Grand Prix for some time.

With Liberty Media securing new races in The Netherlands and Vietnam for 2020, it is believed that two of the races on the 2019 calendar will not be held next year. 

While the race in Barcelona is in danger of being dropped, there is also uncertainty over the future of a Grand Prix in Germany and Mexico.

On Friday, certain publications stated that there had been a deal signed by Formula 1 and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, however, the circuit has since denied this.

"No agreement has been reached yet with Formula 1 in order to renew the agreement for the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya," read a statement from the circuit.

"The negotiations for the renewal of the agreement with Formula 1 continue, and are still open. As soon as an agreement has been reached, whether for the renewal or the non-renewal, it will be made known officially through the usual channels used by Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya."

Should the race in Barcelona be dropped, it is believed that teams are keen to retain it as the circuit where F1 carries out its pre-season testing programmes.


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

