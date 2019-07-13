user icon
Pirelli: Two-stop strategy fastest, one-stop 'practically ruled out'

  • Published on 13 Jul 2019 19:40
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli says that a one-stop strategy for the British Grand Prix is 'practically ruled out', even for those not starting on the soft tyre.

The Italian marque states that pitting twice will be the fastest way to complete the race at Silverstone, which hosts the tenth round of the 2019 Formula 1 season. 

For the drivers that will start the race on the soft compound, a list that includes both Ferraris, Pirelli say that stopping after 13 laps to take a new set of softs for another 13 lap stint and finally the hard to the finish is the ideal strategy.

For those on the medium, drivers should expect their stint to last 15 laps, before changing onto the soft for 13 laps, and finally taking on the hards to the end.

Pirelli has also indicated that a three-stop strategy may be possible, taking the softs for the first eight laps, again softs for 11 laps, a third stint on the red-walled compound for another 11 laps, before using the hards until the end.

Pirelli added that a "two-stopper using the hard tyre for two stints would also actually work well here – but the problem is that no driver has more than one set of hards available".


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

