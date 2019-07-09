Williams to run message on FW42 for Sir Frank Williams at British GP

Williams will run a special message on its livery this weekend, as it celebrates the career of its team principal Sir Frank Williams.

This year marks Frank's 50th year at the head of a Formula 1 team, as he had two F1 projects before establishing the current Williams Grand Prix team in 1977.

The team will run special message on its car for Sir Frank, who still holds the position of team principal despite not traveling to the races with his squad.

"Silverstone remains one of the most enjoyable circuits on the Formula 1 calendar and provides an exciting challenge for drivers and engineers alike," said Williams senior race engineer Dave Robson.

"The combination of corner complexes and well-spaced straights push the cars to their limits and makes car setup and tyre management crucial.

"We are looking forward to our home race, facing the challenges of this iconic circuit and continuing our progress.

"This will be George’s first experience of a home Formula 1 race and the power of the local British crowd, and a great opportunity for him to understand how to harness this support.

"With this race so close to our base, we also welcome the fact that Sir Frank will be able to join us over the weekend as we celebrate his 50th anniversary as a Formula 1 team principal."

Williams' season so far has been far from ideal, as it finds itself competing at the back of the field as backmarkers.