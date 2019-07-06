F1 still pushing to secure Miami round

Formula 1 is still aiming to secure a second world championship race in the United States in the coming years, with Miami the preferred venue.

F1 has been negotiating with the Florida city for a couple of years, with the first race planned for 2019 - however this was met with local opposition, and the deal was scrapped.

There are still talks ongoing between F1 and Miami, as they aim to find a suitable setting in Miami to host the race.

"We are taking a long-term view on it," F1's global director of promoters and business relations, Chloe Targett-Adams told ESPN.

"Miami's definitely a city we want to race in. It's electric, it's an awesome destination, it's a hugely vibrant, dynamic, great city to add to the Formula 1 calendar.

"It's a complex project getting a street race up and running when you've got multiple stakeholders and multiple community interests.

"You have to go about it in a way that minimises disruption to businesses and residents, quite rightly, but also that adds to that area. It seemed that when you're looking at something on a long-term basis that's quite a challenge to resolve.

"We are trying to work out how we can work out a race to Miami in locations that work, whereas there might still be a challenge or complex to work through but ultimately can deliver on a great race and is additive to the wider community and stakeholders."

No major benefits for Haas with second US race

Haas team principal Guenther recently spoke about the potential for a second race in the US, admitting that it wouldn't have benefits for the American team due to Gene Haas' already popular company.

"There is a potential which is huge, there is a big population and F1 is not big there. It's very important for F1 to grow in the US. For Haas, it's not really important.

"Mr [Gene] Haas started this team to get his brand recognition around the world.

"In the US the market share of Haas is over 50 per cent in machine tools, so there is not a lot to be gained from that one. But in general, if F1 grows in the US, it's good for all of us."