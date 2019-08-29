user icon
Porsche unveils its car for season six

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 08:39
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Porsche has officially unveiled the car that it will race with during the 2019/20 Formula E season, its first in the all-electric series.

The launch took place during a unique online video game, in which viewers watched and interacted with in order to find the car and piece it together. 

Porsche joins the series this year, fielding Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer, who leaves Techeetah to race for the German outfit.

The car has been named the 99X Electric, keeping in tune with the road car series that Porsche manufacturers, while the extra 9 stands for the importance of the Formula E project. 

"Today sees the Porsche 99X Electric join the list of historic Porsche motorsport cars,” said Pascal Zurlinden, Director Factory Motorsport.

“The naming and the design give the car its initial character and bring it to life. It is a special day for everyone who has put a lot of work into the Porsche Formula E project in recent months.”

Malte Huneke, Technical Project Leader Formula E, added: "In hindsight, we laid the foundations for Porsche’s future involvement in Formula E during the LMP1 project.

"We used the insights gained during that time in the development of the Porsche Formula E powertrain. We focussed on building a highly effective powertrain with the highest level of efficiency."

The car will take to the circuit in October at pre-season testing in Valencia before season six kicks off on November 22nd in Ad Diriyah. 


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

