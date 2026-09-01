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Nike reportedly working on F1 return after two decades

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Nike reportedly working on F1 return after two decades

Nike is exploring a return to Formula 1 after more than two decades away from the paddock, with early-stage talks centred on the incoming Cadillac team. Representatives from Nike were present at the Miami Grand Prix where Nike gifted custom footwear to Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss and his wife Cassidy. Both Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, who will drive for Cadillac next season, were spotted wearing Nike shoes at the event. The engagement signals the sportswear giant's renewed interest in a championship it exited in the early 2000s.

According to Sports Business Journal, Nike has also held discussions with Formula One Management regarding sponsorship and licensing opportunities. The scope of those talks remains unclear, and it is uncertain how such a deal would interact with F1's existing apparel relationships. What is clear is that the American brand sees value in a series that has drawn sustained interest from rival sportswear companies in recent years.

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Sportswear brands flood into F1

The appetite among major apparel firms to enter Formula 1 has grown sharply since 2020. Mercedes signed a multi-year partnership with Adidas, Ferrari maintains a long-standing collaboration with Puma, and Red Bull Racing announced a major deal with Adidas earlier this year. Castore, the British performance brand, supplies several teams including Aston Martin and Alpine. The influx reflects F1's rising commercial profile, particularly in the United States where the sport now hosts three races and commands expanding broadcast and sponsorship revenue.

Cadillac's entry as the eleventh team has accelerated interest from American brands. The General Motors-backed outfit is positioning itself as a bridge between traditional motorsport heritage and a younger, more fashion-conscious fanbase. Current partner Tommy Hilfiger brought a lifestyle angle to Haas, but a shift to Nike would align Cadillac more closely with performance sportswear and global athlete endorsement infrastructure.

Nike's F1 history and motorsport footprint

Nike's last sustained involvement in Formula 1 ran from 1996 to 2002 through a personal sponsorship deal with Michael Schumacher. The German driver won five of his seven world titles during that period, giving Nike high-profile visibility across the Ferrari and early championship years. Schumacher switched to Fila in 2003, and Nike subsequently withdrew from individual F1 sponsorship. The brand has remained active in motorsport through its partnership with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team co-owned by basketball icon Michael Jordan, but has largely ceded Formula 1 to rivals Adidas and Puma.

A return would position Nike to capitalise on F1's demographic shift. Younger audiences in North America and Asia now make up a growing share of viewership, and teams are increasingly viewed as lifestyle brands rather than pure racing outfits. Whether Nike commits to a team-level deal, broader series sponsorship, or both will likely depend on exclusivity terms and how much creative control the brand can secure over apparel design and distribution. For now, the talks remain exploratory, but the presence of Nike footwear in Miami suggests more than passive interest.

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Team
Points
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Mercedes
425
2
Ferrari
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3
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263
4
Red Bull Racing
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5
Alpine F1
66
6
Racing Bulls
63
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain
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Hungaroring
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Netherlands
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
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