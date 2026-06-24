Red Bull Racing has built what appears to be the strongest power unit on the 2026 grid, but that achievement has now locked the team into restrictive development regulations while their rivals gain extra freedom to close the gap. Analyst Naomi Schiff told the Up To Speed podcast that the ADUO framework, designed to prevent domination, risks penalising the one manufacturer that executed its homework best.

The ADUO (Aerodynamic Development and Operational) regulations grant struggling teams additional wind tunnel time and development latitude based on championship standing. Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren stand to benefit from expanded scope, while Red Bull faces tighter constraints. For a team already languishing fourth in the constructors' championship with a troubled RB22 chassis, the timing could hardly be worse.

Schiff acknowledged the intent behind the rules but questioned the message they send. "I still find it a strange feeling when good performance or strong development is essentially punished," she said. "I understand why such a system exists, because nobody wants one team or one driver to dominate everything. But at the same time, I wonder what the reward is for good work if you're ultimately penalised for it."

Red Bull's internal conflict

The situation presents Red Bull with a curious paradox. The team has successfully delivered a competitive in-house power unit at the first attempt, partnering with Ford for the new era. Yet that success now constrains their ability to refine it further, even as data from the opening races reveals areas for improvement.

"They're probably thinking: it's great that our first self-built power unit is immediately the fastest in the field, but at the same time we're now stuck," Schiff observed. "Maybe in hindsight they would have preferred to approach certain things differently if they had known what restrictions would follow."

The analyst noted that Red Bull's hands are tied precisely when the team would normally iterate most aggressively. "Now that the teams better understand how the cars and engines behave in race situations, there are undoubtedly things Red Bull would still like to adjust," she said. "But their hands are bound, while competitors do get the chance to implement improvements. I'm curious how much influence that will ultimately have on the championship."

Chassis weakness undermines power unit strength

Red Bull's predicament is compounded by a chassis that has failed to extract the full potential of its power unit advantage. Max Verstappen and teammate Isack Hadjar sit fourth in the constructors' standings, a significant distance behind the leading pack. The RB22 has been visibly unstable through high-speed corners, limiting the team's ability to capitalise on straight-line performance.

Where Red Bull would typically refine both power unit and chassis in parallel, the ADUO rules now sever that development loop. Mercedes and Ferrari can pursue aggressive engine upgrades to match Red Bull's output, while Red Bull cannot respond in kind. The result is a narrowing performance window at precisely the moment the team needs maximum flexibility to resolve its aerodynamic shortcomings.

Red Bull Ring offers reset opportunity

Red Bull will attempt to arrest its slide this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, a circuit where Verstappen has historically dominated. The high-speed layout and long straights should theoretically suit the team's power unit advantage, though the RB22's handling instability may still limit performance through the technical middle sector.

The broader question is whether Red Bull's early engine excellence will prove a strategic misstep under the ADUO framework. If rivals close the power unit gap while Red Bull remains constrained, the team may find itself trapped in a regulation-induced squeeze. For Verstappen, that raises uncomfortable questions about whether Red Bull can provide a championship-winning platform in an era where being too good too early may be its own punishment. The Austrian team faces a choice: accept the development handcuffs, or consider whether its engine advantage alone justifies remaining loyal to a project that the rulebook increasingly penalises for success