Antonelli Wants to Race Alongside Verstappen at the Nurburgring

Kimi Antonelli leads the Formula 1 world championship after three races and is already thinking about what he wants to do when he is not chasing titles. The answer involves a lot of endurance racing, and one very specific co-driver.

The Nurburgring Has a Special Place for Him

Antonelli made his wishes clear to Sky Sports Italia. "Absolutely the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring, because the Nordschleife is one of my favourite circuits. I have only driven one lap there in a road car, but I would love to try it in a race car." The attraction to Verstappen as a teammate is not just about logistics. It is about racing alongside someone he clearly admires at venues he has dreamed about.

The list he put together goes well beyond the Nurburgring. "And then the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an incredible race. I have gone to watch it three times and it was fantastic every time. And then I would also like to do the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta or the 12 Hours of Sebring." Four of the most iconic endurance events in the world, all with Verstappen in the same car.

He Is Not Alone in That Thinking

Pierre Gasly has made similar noises about endurance racing alongside Verstappen, so the queue of current Formula 1 drivers interested in sharing a car with the four-time champion outside of the sport's main calendar is growing. Verstappen himself raced at the Nurburgring last weekend with Lucas Auer in the qualifying races for the 24-hour event in May. His appetite for endurance racing is clearly genuine, and the feeling among his peers appears to be mutual.