user icon
icon

What time does the Monaco GP start? Full schedule revealed

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
What time does the Monaco GP start? Full schedule revealed

Formula 1 returns to Europe this weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix, bringing the circus back to traditional Central European Time slots after back-to-back sprint weekends. Max Verstappen and the 20-driver field will tackle the tight streets of Monte Carlo under a conventional race weekend format, with three practice sessions preceding Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's 78-lap race.

The shift to European time zones means sessions will run during afternoon hours in Central Europe, a welcome change for broadcasters and fans after sprint format disruptions in recent rounds. Monaco abandoned its historic Thursday practice tradition years ago, aligning with the standard Friday-Saturday-Sunday structure used at other circuits.

More about F1 News Norris takes on the Nordschleife after Verstappen

Norris takes on the Nordschleife after Verstappen

Jun 2
 Montoya warns Ferrari could repeat Red Bull's mistake with Leclerc and Hamilton

Montoya warns Ferrari could repeat Red Bull's mistake with Leclerc and Hamilton

Jun 1

Traditional format returns after sprint doubleheader

Following two consecutive sprint weekends, the paddock reverts to the established three-practice, one-qualifying, one-race format. Free Practice 1 begins on Friday at 13:30 local time, with FP2 following at 17:00. Saturday morning features a third practice hour at 12:30 before qualifying commences at 16:00, the session that traditionally decides much of Sunday's outcome given overtaking limitations on the 3.337-kilometre circuit.

Qualifying at Monaco carries disproportionate weight. Grid position often proves more valuable than race pace, a reality that transforms Saturday afternoon into the weekend's defining moment. Drivers push millimetre-perfect laps through barriers and kerbs with no margin for error, producing the kind of raw spectacle that justifies the principality's enduring place on the calendar despite criticism over processional racing.

Full weekend timetable

Friday, 5 June: First practice runs from 13:30 to 14:30, followed by second practice from 17:00 to 18:00. Saturday, 6 June: Third practice occupies the 12:30 to 13:30 window, with qualifying scheduled for 16:00 to 17:00. Sunday, 7 June: The Monaco Grand Prix starts at 15:00 local time.

The race itself begins at 15:00 on Sunday, maintaining Monaco's traditional mid-afternoon European slot. The 78-lap contest typically runs close to the two-hour mark, with pit strategy and safety car timing often separating podium finishers more than outright pace. Verstappen arrives as favourite despite Red Bull's recent vulnerabilities, while Ferrari and McLaren will target a result on street circuits where their chassis strengths can offset any power deficit.

Broadcast arrangements

Coverage varies significantly by region. In the Netherlands, both Viaplay and F1 TV Pro carry the full weekend, each requiring paid subscriptions. Viaplay offers Dutch-language pre- and post-race analysis, while F1 TV Pro delivers English-language content with multiple commentary options across sessions. Sky Sports holds exclusivity in the United Kingdom, with Channel 4 providing highlights. International viewers should consult local F1 broadcast rights holders for specific availability.

Monaco remains one of three races where grid position statistically correlates most strongly with final classification, alongside Singapore and the since-departed Sochi. The 2025 edition offers Verstappen a chance to extend his championship lead on a circuit where Red Bull's advantage has historically narrowed, but where his own street circuit credentials remain formidable. Qualifying will likely determine whether this weekend produces genuine racing or another high-speed procession

F1 News

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
219
2
Ferrari
149
3
McLaren
106
4
Red Bull Racing
57
5
Alpine F1
33
6
Racing Bulls
21
7
Haas F1
19
8
Williams
7
9
Audi
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule
show sidebar