Formula 1 returns to Europe this weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix, bringing the circus back to traditional Central European Time slots after back-to-back sprint weekends. Max Verstappen and the 20-driver field will tackle the tight streets of Monte Carlo under a conventional race weekend format, with three practice sessions preceding Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's 78-lap race.

The shift to European time zones means sessions will run during afternoon hours in Central Europe, a welcome change for broadcasters and fans after sprint format disruptions in recent rounds. Monaco abandoned its historic Thursday practice tradition years ago, aligning with the standard Friday-Saturday-Sunday structure used at other circuits.

Traditional format returns after sprint doubleheader

Following two consecutive sprint weekends, the paddock reverts to the established three-practice, one-qualifying, one-race format. Free Practice 1 begins on Friday at 13:30 local time, with FP2 following at 17:00. Saturday morning features a third practice hour at 12:30 before qualifying commences at 16:00, the session that traditionally decides much of Sunday's outcome given overtaking limitations on the 3.337-kilometre circuit.

Qualifying at Monaco carries disproportionate weight. Grid position often proves more valuable than race pace, a reality that transforms Saturday afternoon into the weekend's defining moment. Drivers push millimetre-perfect laps through barriers and kerbs with no margin for error, producing the kind of raw spectacle that justifies the principality's enduring place on the calendar despite criticism over processional racing.

Full weekend timetable

Friday, 5 June: First practice runs from 13:30 to 14:30, followed by second practice from 17:00 to 18:00. Saturday, 6 June: Third practice occupies the 12:30 to 13:30 window, with qualifying scheduled for 16:00 to 17:00. Sunday, 7 June: The Monaco Grand Prix starts at 15:00 local time.

The race itself begins at 15:00 on Sunday, maintaining Monaco's traditional mid-afternoon European slot. The 78-lap contest typically runs close to the two-hour mark, with pit strategy and safety car timing often separating podium finishers more than outright pace. Verstappen arrives as favourite despite Red Bull's recent vulnerabilities, while Ferrari and McLaren will target a result on street circuits where their chassis strengths can offset any power deficit.

Broadcast arrangements

Coverage varies significantly by region. In the Netherlands, both Viaplay and F1 TV Pro carry the full weekend, each requiring paid subscriptions. Viaplay offers Dutch-language pre- and post-race analysis, while F1 TV Pro delivers English-language content with multiple commentary options across sessions. Sky Sports holds exclusivity in the United Kingdom, with Channel 4 providing highlights. International viewers should consult local F1 broadcast rights holders for specific availability.

Monaco remains one of three races where grid position statistically correlates most strongly with final classification, alongside Singapore and the since-departed Sochi. The 2025 edition offers Verstappen a chance to extend his championship lead on a circuit where Red Bull's advantage has historically narrowed, but where his own street circuit credentials remain formidable. Qualifying will likely determine whether this weekend produces genuine racing or another high-speed procession