user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Hamilton explains race preparations that helped him dominate in Barcelona

Hamilton explains race preparations that helped him dominate in Barcelona

  • Published on 16 Aug 2020 19:33
  • comments 2
  • By: Coilin Higgins

After taking the 88th win of his F1 career this weekend in Barcelona, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton noted that while it may have not seemed difficult for his victory, he had to work hard to ensure a smooth race.

Hamilton finished over 20 seconds ahead of nearest rival, Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a race that saw the Mercedes driver lap every car up to his teammate in third, Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton explained the work he put in over the weekend, such as constantly practising his race start to ensure he could get a perfect start to the race off the line as well as managing the tyres to the best of his abilities.

Speaking on the performance of second-placed Verstappen, Hamilton said he was surprised the Red Bull was not as quick as he thought it would be, as it seemed the team had the edge over Mercedes in long race runs during Friday's practice.

"It really [hard work.]," Hamilton said.

"Firstly, the heat is crazy today. I'm sure people were sitting on the edge of their seats at the start but you do all that work in qualifying and it can change with a dodgy start.

"I've had that in the past and it really changes your race. So I was just very conscious and just trying to be as focused. I practised and practised and practised to make sure I had the perfect start today.

"It really was sweet. I didn't have to move, it was dead straight and then after that, it was just about managing the tyres and I think I got the settings dead on but I didn't know how quick they were going to be.

"I thought on Friday that they were quicker than us so I was just trying to get a measure of him during those early laps and waiting for my tires to stabilise and after that, I was able to just eke out that gap a little bit and make those tyres last longer than even through testing and practice."

F1 News
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 680

    Toto did the heavy lifting insuring the car was good. Lewis didn’t Have to do much clean air yes that gives the big advantage and Bottas had to battle back to get back to max.. to create better racing F-100 should dictate softer tires the whole rest of series to ensure tire degredation

    • + 0
    • Aug 17 2020 - 00:43
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,427

    I'm sure Lewis drove very well. But this is mostly down to that Mercedes being dominant. It's also making Bottas look very weak.

    • + 0
    • Aug 17 2020 - 06:30

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar