Hamilton positive qualifying engine mode ban won't allow teams to catch Mercedes

  • Published on 14 Aug 2020 12:33
  • comments 5
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is positive the move to ban qualifying engine 'party modes' will not be enough to allow the teams to catch the team in qualifying.

It was revealed prior to the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix that the FIA had informed teams from the Belgian Grand Prix later in the month, the same engine modes must be used in both qualifying and the race.

Speaking at the press conference in Barcelona on Thursday, Hamilton insisted the decision to outlaw the qualifying modes will not affect the team's performance.

"No. And just going back to the fact that at the end of the day, the guys on our team have done such a great job with the engine," Hamilton said.

"It's obviously to slow us down but I don't think it's going to get the result that they want, so that's totally fine if they do."

"It's not a surprise to us, they're always trying to slow us down. But it doesn't really change a huge amount for us so it's not a problem."

Change could lead to loss of overtakes - Bottas

Speaking also on the decision, teammate Valtteri Bottas echoed Hamiton'ss belief that it will not affect the team but was concerned that it could affect the number of overtakes during a race.

"It's impossible to know with other engine manufacturers how much they can actually gain when they do it all-out in qualifying and if we're gaining more or not," Bottas explained.

"We are not panicking about it, if that regulation comes it's the same for everyone.

"But when I heard about the possibility for the first time, actually this morning, the first thing [that] came to my mind [is the effect it will have in races. Because every team obviously has different modes in terms of how much they want to risk in terms of wearing the engine and sometimes when they can [change the performance mode].

"[It's] also the same for us, we can save the engine if we have margin, and also in terms of strategic things in the race, for drivers many times we are using different modes whether we are defending, attacking.

"So from my side it feels like if it could be the same engine mode for everyone all through the race, I think there could be less overtaking because everyone is just running the same modes instead of playing with them and trying to maximise every situation with sometimes using more power, sometimes less.

"But in the end, it would be fewer things for us to do while driving. Obviously it's not up to us but we'll take it if it comes."

Replies (5)

  • denis1304

    Posts: 282

    "Hamilton positive..." That caught my attention for a second

    • + 1
    • Aug 14 2020 - 14:02
    • xoya

      Posts: 564

      Yeah, I logged in from my phone just to comment that.

      • + 0
      • Aug 14 2020 - 14:24
    • Dert38

      Posts: 326

      Breaking news... xD?

      • + 0
      • Aug 14 2020 - 14:50
  • f1ski

    Posts: 675

    Ponder this. Ferrari in the engine inquiry has a secret deal. Perhaps they have let F1 know what they knew what they needed to do to close the distance to Mercedes. The penalty for not breaking the rules but violating the spirit of the rule was waived if they let the FIA in on the secrets. the penalty no party modes this year a secret penalty. What led me to this suspicion is early in the season both the racing point and mb cars emit smoke coming out of the corners. No engine failures. I think RBR will benefit most I think Ferrari performance will suddenly improve. Having party modes also allow for increase in power to pass how many times have we heard Hamilton begging for turn up the wick.

    • + 0
    • Aug 15 2020 - 00:27
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 521

    If Mercedes can run the extra power mode for a few laps, it's clearly within the engine's capability, the question is, why have other teams not developed similar? Party mode been know about for years. I dont get what the issue is - if Mercedes want to turn it up to 11, why not - it's reliability they are risking and so far their engine has proven pretty robust - so I tend to agree that removal of party mode, for them and any other team will only turn the focus to the underlying engine - so Mercedes should still be on top? What am I missing?

    • + 0
    • Aug 15 2020 - 11:01

Related news

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

