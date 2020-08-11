user icon
Carey confirms return of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series for third season

  • Published on 11 Aug 2020 15:37
  • By: Coilin Higgins

F1 has confirmed that the third season of famed Netflix series, 'Drive to Survive' is currently in production.

The series, which first aired on the popular streaming platform in 2019, follows multiple drivers across the season, visiting a number of incidents and moments throughout the year has been met with positive reviews and acclaim from fans and viewers alike.

A second series was aired in February in the build-up to the 2020 season, which eventually saw a delay by almost four months due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

However, RaceFans reported during the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix weekend in July that Netflix crews were in attendance with Red Bull and McLaren, gathering footage for a predicted third series of the hit documentary.

On Sunday, F1 CEO Chase Carey confirmed a third series was indeed in development.

“Following on the strong results of the first two seasons of the Netflix show Drive to Survive the film crews are already at work filming the third season,” Carey confirmed over the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix weekend.

Carey also opened up on how the sport is working toward broadening it's broadcasting across multiple platforms. 

Recently, F1 confirmed it would stream all sessions of the upcoming Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring on YouTube in select European countries on its channel, as well as continually making improvements to F1's own streaming platform, F1 TV.

. “We’ve also partnered with YouTube to live-stream the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring in Germany,” Carey added. 

“This is the first time fans from select European countries will be able to view the entire Grand Prix weekend for free on the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

“Right now to me the most important thing for F1 TV Pro beyond quality-wise – we did have a glitch the very first race but it’s worked well since then and we feel we’re continuing to get there with the product – is to grow its access to consumers.

“So in a number of places we are pursuing it more as a partnership and trying to develop ways to have it be something to enhance the experience for a traditional television partner/customer, with a product that is geared towards a true enthusiast.

"So it’s that extra experience and work with our partners to have that be something that we can both grow and share in the success of. Certainly, we’ve had more discussions on that front.

“There are places it operates, more countries we certainly continue to operate it more as a standalone alternative for traditional television.”

 

