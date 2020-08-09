Bottas: Good feeling to get everything out of the car

Pole sitter Valtteri Bottas was delighted to take the top spot for today's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix after he edged out teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole.

Bottas managed to beat Hamilton on his final lap in Q3 by just 0.067 of a second to take his second pole position of the season.

The Finnish driver explained how various setup changes from what he used last weekend allowed him to benefit and take the pole for the second race at Silverstone in as many weeks.

"It feels good," Bottas exclaimed.

"I just love qualifying, especially when it goes well. It's a good feeling and it's really nice to get everything out of myself and out of the car.

"I think setup-wise, we made good steps from last weekend, that's why I think the qualifying performance was better for me today then it was last weekend.

"Really pleased with that and again, proud to drive this amazing car, it's so quick."

Mental goal is to stay in front and win

Bottas was hopeful of taking the victory at Silverstone, admitting that he was starting in the best possible position to have the best chance to take his first win at the circuit.

He was also confident that the race pace was in the car to keep his rivals behind, giving him the confidence to hope for a good start and to stay out in front when the race gets underway.

"Of course mentally, when you start from pole, you can only aim to win the race", Bottas commented.

"Obviously, the starting point is good. I think the race pace is there. Get a good start off the line as I did last weekend and go from there.

"Mentally, it's to try and win it, That's it."