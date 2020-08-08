Wolff not ready to sign new Concorde Agreement as Mercedes are 'hurt the most'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes are not ready to sign the new Concorde Agreement as it is his team that stands to lose the most in the new agreement.
The agreement sets out the share of revenues amongst teams is to expire at the end of this year, with a new agreement to be agreed until the end of 2026.
Whilst McLaren and Ferrari have expressed their desire to agree to the agreement, Wolff told reporters on Friday that Mercedes still have a few issues to iron out that he feels do not benefit the team as fairly as other teams.
“We are happy with a more equitable split of the prize fund, the way success is rewarded and possible for everybody, we agreed to,” Wolff said.
“We are I would say the biggest victim in terms of prize fund loss in all of that. Ferrari has maintained an advantageous position. For Red Bull, it balances out with Toro Rosso (AlphaTauri). So it’s us that are hurt the most.”
Wolff went on to explain that he does not feel as if the team were treated fairly in the new agreements, given the success of the team in F1 in recent years, as well as the popularity of its driver, Lewis Hamilton.
Wollf also noted that he is unsure when the team will feel ready to agree to a new Concorde Agreement.
“We feel that whilst being in those negotiations we weren’t treated in the way we should have been,” Wolff added.
“In our point of view I don’t feel ready to sign a Concorde Agreement."
calle.itw
Posts: 8,395
Well boohoo Wolff. You've had 6 years of rules AND rulings favouring your team in almost every regard. Yeah, sucks that Ferrari get special treatment, but nobody else does. The point with the new agreement is to level the field, and unless you are lying when you say you are a sportsman, you'll find that acceptable, even if it doesn't directly benefit you.
Manto02
Posts: 85
Maybe they want another decade of world championships?
calle.itw
Posts: 8,395
I want to be crowned emperor of the UN, grand vampire of the craven and with Trump as my court fool, yet I am content with merely being god's secondborn son.
f1ski
Posts: 667
Not just 6 years but you develop engine rule then have a rule limiting development to guarantee domination for 3 years. Total BS.
denis1304
Posts: 280
If you don't like it, then just leave.
RogerF1
Posts: 482
Yes please, carry on without them. Then Lewis might be without a drive for 2020 and won’t get beyond the 7th he will trot along to in the coming weeks. Or, he would have to drive a car more or less the same as competition and tough it out for real. Do not like this stance.