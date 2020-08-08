user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Wolff not ready to sign new Concorde Agreement as Mercedes are 'hurt the most'

Wolff not ready to sign new Concorde Agreement as Mercedes are 'hurt the most'

  • Published on 08 Aug 2020 10:34
  • comments 6
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed Mercedes are not ready to sign the new Concorde Agreement as it is his team that stands to lose the most in the new agreement.

The agreement sets out the share of revenues amongst teams is to expire at the end of this year, with a new agreement to be agreed until the end of 2026.

Whilst McLaren and Ferrari have expressed their desire to agree to the agreement, Wolff told reporters on Friday that Mercedes still have a few issues to iron out that he feels do not benefit the team as fairly as other teams.

“We are happy with a more equitable split of the prize fund, the way success is rewarded and possible for everybody, we agreed to,” Wolff said.

“We are I would say the biggest victim in terms of prize fund loss in all of that. Ferrari has maintained an advantageous position. For Red Bull, it balances out with Toro Rosso (AlphaTauri). So it’s us that are hurt the most.”

Mercedes 'weren't treated' how they should have been in new agreement

Wolff went on to explain that he does not feel as if the team were treated fairly in the new agreements, given the success of the team in F1 in recent years, as well as the popularity of its driver, Lewis Hamilton.

Wollf also noted that he is unsure when the team will feel ready to agree to a new Concorde Agreement.

“We feel that whilst being in those negotiations we weren’t treated in the way we should have been,” Wolff added.

“In our point of view I don’t feel ready to sign a Concorde Agreement."

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,395

    Well boohoo Wolff. You've had 6 years of rules AND rulings favouring your team in almost every regard. Yeah, sucks that Ferrari get special treatment, but nobody else does. The point with the new agreement is to level the field, and unless you are lying when you say you are a sportsman, you'll find that acceptable, even if it doesn't directly benefit you.

    • + 1
    • Aug 8 2020 - 11:09
    • Manto02

      Posts: 85

      Maybe they want another decade of world championships?

      • + 0
      • Aug 8 2020 - 11:39
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,395

      I want to be crowned emperor of the UN, grand vampire of the craven and with Trump as my court fool, yet I am content with merely being god's secondborn son.

      • + 0
      • Aug 8 2020 - 12:14
    • f1ski

      Posts: 667

      Not just 6 years but you develop engine rule then have a rule limiting development to guarantee domination for 3 years. Total BS.

      • + 0
      • Aug 8 2020 - 23:28
  • denis1304

    Posts: 280

    If you don't like it, then just leave.

    • + 2
    • Aug 8 2020 - 14:06
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 482

    Yes please, carry on without them. Then Lewis might be without a drive for 2020 and won’t get beyond the 7th he will trot along to in the coming weeks. Or, he would have to drive a car more or less the same as competition and tough it out for real. Do not like this stance.

    • + 0
    • Aug 8 2020 - 22:51

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar