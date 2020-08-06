Pringle: Silverstone finances 'rapidly descending a snake'

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has opened up on the negative financial implications being endured by the circuit thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaking, revealing that the funds are 'almost dry.'

Silverstone, which is holding two races this year on the revised 2020 calendar, was forced to close the doors on the sellout crowd that attends the Grand Prix every year.

Speaking to Reuters last weekend at the British Grand Prix, Pringle noted that the issues are having a negative impact on the circuit, which is currently undergoing major infrastructure developments.

However, Pringle noted that the associated banks with the circuit were standing by to help with the implications and he was sure next year's event could help make up the losses should it go ahead with fans.

“The piggy bank’s nearly dry. The bank’s standing by us, just as well,” Pringle explained.

“It’s a big game of snakes and ladders and having shinned up various lengths of 9the] ladder for the last five years we are now rapidly descending a snake. We'll just have to do it all again."

2020 races 'should not be compared' to normal race weekends

Pringle also commented on the current atmosphere at the circuit as it gets ready to host its second race in two weeks, believing those who were lucky to attend can't compare it to an ordinary race weekend at the circuit.

Silverstone, which hosted a Grand Prix every year since 1987, saw a crowd of 140,000 fans attend the circuit on race day last year to see Hamilton take his sixth victory on the circuit.

“This just should not be compared to a normal race for those of us who are here,” Pringle added.

“We know that the sport translates well to television because it has grown its popularity based on its television appeal and it translates much better in this strange environment than football or cricket do.

“But anybody who is lucky enough to be here is completely missing the atmosphere, so it’s completely weird.”