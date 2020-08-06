user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Pringle: Silverstone finances 'rapidly descending a snake'

Pringle: Silverstone finances 'rapidly descending a snake'

  • Published on 06 Aug 2020 13:43
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle has opened up on the negative financial implications being endured by the circuit thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaking, revealing that the funds are 'almost dry.'

Silverstone, which is holding two races this year on the revised 2020 calendar, was forced to close the doors on the sellout crowd that attends the Grand Prix every year.

Speaking to Reuters last weekend at the British Grand Prix, Pringle noted that the issues are having a negative impact on the circuit, which is currently undergoing major infrastructure developments.

However, Pringle noted that the associated banks with the circuit were standing by to help with the implications and he was sure next year's event could help make up the losses should it go ahead with fans.

“The piggy bank’s nearly dry. The bank’s standing by us, just as well,” Pringle explained.

“It’s a big game of snakes and ladders and having shinned up various lengths of 9the] ladder for the last five years we are now rapidly descending a snake. We'll just have to do it all again."

2020 races 'should not be compared' to normal race weekends

Pringle also commented on the current atmosphere at the circuit as it gets ready to host its second race in two weeks, believing those who were lucky to attend can't compare it to an ordinary race weekend at the circuit.

Silverstone, which hosted a Grand Prix every year since 1987, saw a crowd of 140,000 fans attend the circuit on race day last year to see Hamilton take his sixth victory on the circuit.

“This just should not be compared to a normal race for those of us who are here,” Pringle added.

“We know that the sport translates well to television because it has grown its popularity based on its television appeal and it translates much better in this strange environment than football or cricket do.

“But anybody who is lucky enough to be here is completely missing the atmosphere, so it’s completely weird.”

 

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar